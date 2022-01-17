Volkswagen Group's Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) noted a slight 3.2% year-over-year decrease in sales in 2021, to a total of 359,500. However, according to the company, demand is actually strong, including a 20% year-over-year increase in orders.

The VWCV's electric vehicle sales improved last year - by 35.1% year-over-year - but remain relatively low at roughly 3,600 units. That's barely 1% of the total volume.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles BEV sales - Q4 2021

The results do not appear surprising, considering that the company's lineup consists of only vehicles based on the older tech from the Volkswagen e-Golf era.

The Volkswagen e-Crafter van sales amounted to 1,500 (up 29.4%), which is just a small fraction of 62,300 Crafters.

The big change probably will happen once the MEB-based Volkswagen ID. Buzz will enter the market (the passenger and commercial versions). The world premiere of this new van is scheduled for March 2022.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz will be produced at the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles's plant in Hannover, Germany starting this year.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales results in 2021: