We've known for more than six months now that Volkswagen is developing a go-faster GTX variant of its ID. Buzz electric people-carrier, but we hadn't got any info about it.

That changes now as Autocar was able to learn some juicy details about the ID. Buzz GTX from Volkswagen's R&D boss Kai Gruenitz.

Speaking at a 2023 Car of the Year event, the executive confirmed what everyone was suspecting, namely that the ID. Buzz GTX will get a dual-motor AWD powertrain. Furthermore, he revealed that the electric minivan will be the most powerful model yet in the ID family.

"The GTX will be a cool high-performance version, with 250 kW, a dedicated interior, new exterior colors and some additional features," Gruenitz said.

That would be the equivalent of 335 horsepower, giving the ID. Buzz GTX an additional 40 horsepower compared to the ID. 4 GTX and ID.5 GTX. The executive did not say how much torque the dual-motor AWD powertrain makes, but it should be at least equal to the 339 pound-feet (460 Newton-meters) available in the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX.

Gruenitz added that the ID. Buzz GTX will share the dual-motor AWD system with other versions of Volkswagen's ID lineup of EVs, including the upcoming ID.7 sedan. Arriving later this year, the ID. Buzz GTX is also getting special colors and unique interior touches, along with "some additional features."

Volkswagen is also considering launching a non-GTX all-wheel-drive version of the ID. Buzz, Gruenitz said. He didn't talk specifics, but that variant will most likely have less power than the ID. Buzz GTX, possibly 295 horsepower like the ID.4/ID.5 GTX.

In addition to the GTX and non-GTX AWD variants of the ID. Buzz, Gruenitz also detailed the long-wheelbase model that's coming this summer in Europe. Offering more space and greater flexibility than the five-seater, the ID. Buzz LWB will launch with a standard three-seat bench on the third row that splits 60/40 but can't be removed.

"It will have three rows and seven seats, and you can pull them all out of the back. It will also have captain chairs that turn around," Gruenitz said, adding that it will be 250 millimeters (9.8 inches) longer than the standard-wheelbase model.

He also reiterated that VW is working on a California camper version of the ID. Buzz, with the automaker working on a first concept right now. The ID. Buzz California is expected to debut after 2025.