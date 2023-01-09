The all-new 2024 Volkswagen ID.7 officially made its debut at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas (CES), and we were there to check out VW’s first all-electric global sedan.

With its light-up camouflage paint, the ID.7 was certainly an eye-catching presence at CES 2023, but a more important highlight of the liftback sedan might be its 435-mile (700-kilometer) estimated range.

Details are still thin, with the German brand still keeping things like battery size, power, and charging speeds under wrap until the production version’s debut in the second quarter of 2023.

With this being said, we can make some educated guesses based on what we know. The ID.7 is the sixth Volkswagen model based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB), so it uses a 400-volt architecture and can accept up to 170 kW of power to replenish the battery.

In the American-made ID.4, the 82 kWh battery offers a maximum range of 275 miles (442 km) and a total power output of 295 horsepower in the all-wheel drive version. So, to get a longer, 435-mile range, the upcoming ID.7 might use a larger battery pack, with some rumors saying it might get an improved, 105-kWh unit.

And while VW brought a camouflaged model to CES this year, we got an early peek at what the car might look like thanks to some pretty good renders, as well as a set of revealing spy shots.

The interior was fully revealed and it shows some welcome improvements over the first vehicles in the ID lineup, such as illuminated touch sliders for the volume and climate controls. The air conditioning system also got an overhaul, now sporting Smart Air Vents which are controlled via the 15-inch central touchscreen and can be set to blow air only toward the seats that are occupied.

A more useful feature is the augmented reality head-up display (HUD) that shows the driver things like the current speed and speed limit, but also smart prompts from the navigation system.

The Volkswagen ID.7 will be VW’s second global electric vehicle, after the ID.4, with sales expected to start by the end of 2023 in Europe, North America, and China.