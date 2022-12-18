The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo all-electric van offers a pretty decent cargo compartment, but if that's not enough, there is also an option to tow a trailer. However, that comes at a cost of reduced range - mostly due to higher aerodynamic drag.

In one of the recent range tests, Bjørn Nyland had an opportunity to test a Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo (RWD, 82 kWh version) with and without a large trailer (2.150x5.250x2.205 m) to see how it affects the energy consumption and driving range. The empty trailer weight of 520 kg adds on top of around 2,400 kg for the vehicle.

The test was conducted at a temperature of about 9-10°C and with 20" Continental EcoContact 6Q (235/50-20) tires.

According to the video, at a speed of 90 km/h (56 mph), the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo normally would have a range of about 356 km (221 miles), similar to the passenger version at similar temperatures.

However, the addition of a trailer increases energy consumption by around 63% from 209 Wh/km (336 Wh/mile) to 340 Wh/km (547 Wh/mile). Because of that, the range decreases by 38% to 219 km (136 miles).

Lower temperatures or additional weight in the trailer would potentially decrease the result towards 200 km (123 miles) or even below that level.

Nonetheless, considering all the factors, it's not a bad result. Because of the size of the ID. Buzz, even a big trailer does not increase the aerodynamic drag as much as in the case of adding a trailer behind a regular car.

2022 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo (RWD, 82 kWh) with trailer

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 219 km (136 miles)

energy consumption of 340 Wh/km (547 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 74.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 9°C

20" Continental EcoContact 6Q (235/50-20)

2022 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo (RWD, 82 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 356 km (221 miles)

energy consumption of 209 Wh/km (336 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 74.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 10°C

20" Continental EcoContact 6Q (235/50-20)

