The Volkswagen ID. Buzz already impressed us in the first few tests in Europe, but how about its commercial ID. Buzz Cargo version?

Well, according to the latest Bjørn Nyland humorous banana box test, it excels in terms of cargo potential.

The two-row, 5-seat passenger version, tested previously, was able to take 30 boxes (49 after folding the second-row seats).

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo is even better because instead of the second-row seats, it has a flat cargo compartment (over 3.9 m3 / 5.1 cubic yards), which allows it to take 56 boxes. That's 7 more and a new record for a mid-size all-electric van in the test (better than the Nissan e-NV200). So far, only the large Volkswagen e-Crafter van was able to take more boxes (156), but that's a different type of van.

None of the ID. Buzz versions are equipped with a frunk (front trunk), but the short overhangs help when turning (by the way, the turning radius is excellent).

Inside, Bjørn Nyland notes a lot of hard plastic, but that's a commercial vehicle after all. In the presented version, there are three seats in the front (a driver's seat and a bench for two passengers), all separated from the cargo compartment by a wall.

There is a useful shelf under the windshield for storage as well as additional storage under the passenger seats. All that makes the Volkswagen ID. Buzz a pretty interesting vehicle for commercial use.

Results for selected cars (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats):