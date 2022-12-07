Euro NCAP has just released safety test results for the final group of cars in 2022, which includes the hot Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

This all-electric large MPV has not disappointed and scored the maximum five-star rating - just like 11 out of the14 recently tested models.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz (rear-wheel-drive version with a 150 kW electric motor, currently available in Europe) noted pretty good occupant protection, according to Euro NCAP. Adult Occupant protection is estimated at 92%, while Child Occupant protection is 87%.

It's worth noting that the Volkswagen ID. Buzz's weight is quite substantial - 2,384 kg - especially considering that the battery is 82 kWh. If the manufacturer decides to launch a higher battery capacity version, then it might be even heavier. An all-wheel-drive powertrain would come on top of that.

The biggest issue with the ID. Buzz appears to be the Vulnerable Road Users protection result of just 60%, but we assume that it's mostly because of its front shape, typical for a van.

In terms of Safety Assist, Euro NCAP says that ID. Buzz scored 90% of the 2022 test protocol, which is mostly in line with modern BEVs (multiple models were within ±5 percent points of that). On the other hand, Volkswagen must work a little bit harder if it wants to match Tesla (98% result in the Model S) or even NIO ET7 (95%).

2022 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Euro NCAP test results:

Adult Occupant protection - 92 percent

Child Occupant protection - 87 percent

Vulnerable Road Users protection - 60 percent

Safety Assist - 90 percent

See all details here.

Crash tests include: