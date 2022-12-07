Euro NCAP has just released safety test results for the final group of cars in 2022, which includes the hot Volkswagen ID. Buzz.
This all-electric large MPV has not disappointed and scored the maximum five-star rating - just like 11 out of the14 recently tested models.
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz (rear-wheel-drive version with a 150 kW electric motor, currently available in Europe) noted pretty good occupant protection, according to Euro NCAP. Adult Occupant protection is estimated at 92%, while Child Occupant protection is 87%.
It's worth noting that the Volkswagen ID. Buzz's weight is quite substantial - 2,384 kg - especially considering that the battery is 82 kWh. If the manufacturer decides to launch a higher battery capacity version, then it might be even heavier. An all-wheel-drive powertrain would come on top of that.
The biggest issue with the ID. Buzz appears to be the Vulnerable Road Users protection result of just 60%, but we assume that it's mostly because of its front shape, typical for a van.
In terms of Safety Assist, Euro NCAP says that ID. Buzz scored 90% of the 2022 test protocol, which is mostly in line with modern BEVs (multiple models were within ±5 percent points of that). On the other hand, Volkswagen must work a little bit harder if it wants to match Tesla (98% result in the Model S) or even NIO ET7 (95%).
2022 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Euro NCAP test results:
- Adult Occupant protection - 92 percent
- Child Occupant protection - 87 percent
- Vulnerable Road Users protection - 60 percent
- Safety Assist - 90 percent
See all details here.
Crash tests include:
- Frontal impact test - 50% of the width of the car is striking an oncoming deformable barrier (both traveling at 50 km/h/31 mph)
- Frontal impact test - the car impacts a rigid full-width barrier at 50 km/h (31 mph)
- Side impact test - a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph)
- Pole test - the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (20 mph)
About this article