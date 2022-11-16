The ET7 electric sedan, NIO's flagship model, just earned the top rating from the most recent Euro NCAP safety evaluations. In addition, the EV was named a five-star award winner in the latest Green NCAP tests. The NIO sedan slotted in just behind the Tesla Model 3 in the European efficiency tests, scoring an impressive 9.4 points out of 10 (a 9.6 weighted overall index, via NIO's press release).

According to NIO, the ET7 sedan, which is now available in Europe, scored "91% in the Adult Occupant category, 87% for Child Occupant category, 73% for Vulnerable Road Users, and 95% for Safety Assist." The China-based automaker also reminds us that its ES8 SUV achieved a similar five-star overall safety rating from Euro NCAP in 2021.

NIO makes it clear in its press release that the ET7 earned some of the highest marks possible for safety and efficiency. The automaker's Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Danilo Teobaldi shared:

“With all active and safety features as standard, NIO’s ET7 was designed to offer its users, wherever they are in the world, the highest levels of safety. Providing users with peace of mind is crucial for the user experience. From the outset, we wanted to go beyond achieving test results and through our R&D find solutions to go further. If it improves safety, it is worth doing.”

For those unaware, the Euro NCAP (The European New Car Assessment Programme) is an independent organization that crash-tests cars in Europe. It's loosely comparable to our Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in that it not only runs each car through a number of crash tests, but also assesses each vehicle's advanced driver-assist systems, which help avoid or reduce the impact of collisions.

NIO goes on to explain how it makes its electric vehicles as safe as possible through the use of innovative, high-strength materials. The automaker also puts an emphasis on the structural design of its EV bodies with the use of front and side crash beams and a single-piece reinforced B-pillar.

The company notes that some of its efforts were executed with the goal of meeting the IIHS' "Good" safety ratings. The ET7 also comes loaded with active safety systems, which helped it earn its highest-ever Euro NCAP Safety Assist score.

As we previously shared, Green NCAP just released its most recent tests related to vehicle energy efficiency and carbon emissions. The ET7 earned the highest five-star rating from the organization and ranked just shy of the top spot alongside the Tesla Model 3 and Renault Megane E-Tech. NIO adds that the ET7 received the following numerical ratings by category:

10/10: Clean Air Index

9.6 out of 10: Greenhouse Gas Index

9.4 out of 10: Energy Efficiency Index.

The ET7 also achieved its "declared" range in the WLTC+ lab tests.

Check out the video of the Euro NCAP assessment below: