Winter is here so it's now the best time to check how low temperatures affect the all-new Volkswagen ID. Buzz's driving range.

The passenger version of the van was already tested by Bjørn Nyland at temperatures of 7-10°C and the Volkswagen ID. Buzz (RWD, 82 kWh version) noted relatively good results for a van.

This time, the test was conducted at -4°C. That's the biggest difference, but we must note also the use of 20" winter tires (Continental VC7), instead of 21" summer tires (Hankook Ventus S1evo3).

According to the video, energy consumption at 90 km/h (56 mph) and -4°C amounted to 266 Wh/km (428 Wh/mile), while the range was estimated at 280 km (174 miles). If you increase the speed to 120 km/h (75 mph), the range is 210 km (131 miles).

2022 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro (RWD, 82 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 280 km (174 miles)

energy consumption of 266 Wh/km (428 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 74.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of -4°C

20" Continental VC7 (235/50-20)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 210 km (131 miles); down 25%

energy consumption of 355 Wh/km (571 Wh/mile); up 33%

used battery capacity: 74.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of -4°C

20" Continental VC7 (265/45-20)

The results are not bad for a van, but they are noticeably lower than at 7-10°C. The range decrease can be estimated at 23% in the first speed level of 90 km/h (56 mph), and 15% in the second speed level of 120 km/h (75 mph).

Overall, Bjørn Nyland calls the Volkswagen ID. Buzz quite efficient in the summertime and a bit thirsty in the winter - potentially because of the lack of a heat pump.

2022 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro (RWD, 82 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 362 km (225 miles)

energy consumption of 206 Wh/km (331 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 74.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 10°C

21" Hankook Ventus S1evo3 (235/45-21)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 247 km (154 miles); down 32%

energy consumption of 302 Wh/km (486 Wh/mile); up 47%

used battery capacity: 74.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 7°C

21" Hankook Ventus S1evo3 (265/40-21)

By the way, the cargo version of the vehicle has very similar range to the passenger version:

2022 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo (RWD, 82 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 356 km (221 miles)

energy consumption of 209 Wh/km (336 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 74.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 10°C

20" Continental EcoContact 6Q (235/50-20)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: