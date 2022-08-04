Volkswagen of America has announced US pricing for the 2023 ID.4 electric SUV, which recently entered production at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The 2023 VW ID.4 Standard, which is the name of the new entry-level model, has a starting MSRP of $37,495, excluding a $1,295 destination charge. That makes it $3,735 cheaper than the current entry-level model, the 2022 ID.4 Pro, which starts at $41,230. Customers eligible for the federal tax credit of up to $7,500 can lower the price to a very competitive $29,995 before the destination fee.

As previously announced, the US-built ID.4 comes with a new 62-kWh battery pack for the 201-horsepower, rear-wheel-drive ID.4 Standard, which enables a manufacturer-estimated range of 208 miles (335 kilometers). The Volkswagen ID.4 is offered in three trim levels—Standard/Pro, S and S Plus—with a choice of 62 kWh and 82 kWh batteries and RWD or AWD. All models get upgraded exterior and interior design, new aluminum-alloy wheels, updated improved center console, and more updates.

Starting with the subtle styling upgrades, the made-in-USA 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 adds gloss black highlights on the front bumpers, illuminated rear VW emblem on the S models and three new wheel designs—S models now get 20-inch rims. The electric SUV offers a selection of eight available paint colors.

Inside, the ID.4 gains a standard Discover Pro Max 12-inch infotainment display and a more upscale appearance thanks to dash stitching, new melange fabric and leatherette seat side bolsters on Standard models. The ID.4 Standard is available with two new interior colors—Stone (paired with black and gray accents) or Nutmeg (brown hues).

In addition, all 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 S models get two new curated leatherette interiors and a choice between Galaxy or Cosmic finishes; the top S Plus trim also offers available heated outer rear seats.

"Extremely well equipped" ID.4 Standard entry-level model

When it comes to standard features, the base ID.4 Standard is "extremely well equipped," according to Volkswagen. Besides what has already been mentioned, highlights include LED lights all-around, KESSY advanced keyless entry, dual-zone Climatronic, 5.3-inch ID. Cockpit digital instrument cluster, multi-color ambient lighting and ID. Light, Bluetooth connectivity, rearview camera, heated side mirrors and heated windshield washer nozzles, 60:40 split folding rear seat, and much more.

On the safety front, standard features include Front Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Side Assist, front and rear Park Distance Control, High Beam Control (Light Assist), and the IQ.Drive suite of advanced assistance technology. IQ.Drive brings Travel Assist 2.0, Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist), Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Traffic Sign Recognition, a memory feature for Park Assist and Emergency Assist 3.0.

ID.4 Pro and ID.4 AWD Pro add 82-kWh battery, faster charging

Priced from $42,495, the Volkswagen ID.4 Pro builds on the ID.4 Standard by adding an 82-kWh battery that boosts range from 208 miles (335 kilometers) to 275 miles (442 kilometers). All-wheel-drive is available in the $46,295 ID.4 AWD Pro that adds a front motor to increase system power from 201 horsepower to 295 horsepower.

Both versions benefit from an increased DC fast charging capability of 170 kW and a variable luggage/load compartment floor. In addition, all-wheel-drive models further feature a heated windshield, as well a tow hitch with a 2,700-pound (1,224-kilogram) towing capacity.

Higher up in the range, the S models ($42,495 ID.4 S, ID.4 Pro S and ID.4 AWD Pro S) bring even more goodies, while the S Plus models ($50,195 ID.4 Pro S Plus and $53,995 ID.4 AWD Pro S Plus) replace the Gradient package for 2023, adding even more standard features in the process.

The US-assembled 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 is expected to reach dealers in the fall.