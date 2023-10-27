InsideEVs is proud to present episode 184 of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

Appearing on this episode is Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, Hazel Southwell who has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica, and Alex Goy who is an all-around motoring person and a talented presenter.

This week we will discuss several reveals from the Japan Mobility Show, including Toyota's compact electric truck, the Mazda Iconic SP and more. We'll even talk about GM's EV issues, including the delay of the Eqionox EV.

On the Tesla front, we will discuss what we'd like to learn from Tesla Cybertuck reservation holders and we'll dive into some details on whether or not the Cybertruck is really bulletproof.

