The Tesla Model S Plaid is known among the internet crowd for being a top competitor in drag racing, usually beating gasoline-powered supercars that are double the price of the American-made EV.

With this being said, it’s not the fastest production car out there, and the video embedded at the top of this page is a good reminder that there are quicker cars out there – EVs or otherwise – although their price is much higher than what Tesla is asking for the four-door sedan.

Published by The Triple F Collection YouTube Channel, the 10-minute-long production pits three of the most recognizable fast cars in the world in several drag races to see which is faster.

The ultra-rare Bugatti Chiron Super Sport (only nine cars have been produced) goes up against the Rimac Nevera on the straight. Then, the Nevera competes against the Model S Plaid to see which one will be crowned fastest.

The Chiron is powered by a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine that makes 1,577 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet (1,600 Newton-meters) of torque, with the specs sheet saying it can hit 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour) in 5.8 seconds.

With a price tag of about $3.5 million, the limited-run hypercar has a reworked body that’s stretched by 9.8 inches (25 centimeters) compared to the regular Chiron to make it more stable at high speeds, seeing how it has an electronically limited top speed of 273 mph (440 kph).

The Rimac Nevera, which is now sort of a cousin to the Chiron, seeing how the two companies are now working together, is powered by four electric motors that make a combined 1,914 hp and 1,714 lb-ft (2,360 Nm) of torque, enabling it to accelerate to 60 mph in just 1.74 seconds with a 1 ft rollout.

In fact, the Nevera, which costs an estimated $2.2 million, recently set multiple speed records on the same day, including going from 0 to 249 mph and then back to 0 in just 29.94 seconds.

Last but not least, the more down-to-earth $109,000 Tesla Model S Plaid has 1,020 hp under its belt, as well as 1,050 lb-ft (1,420 Nm) of torque. So, what car do you think will come out on top? Go watch the video and let us know in the comments section below.