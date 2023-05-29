British YouTube channel Carwow is known for its impressive drag race video and this latest one is no different, as it pits the all-electric Tesla Model S Plaid against two of the fastest ICE supercars on the market today: the Ferrari SF90 and the Porsche 911 Turbo S.

With all-wheel drive and a massive 1,020 horsepower on tap, the electric American sedan is the most powerful car on the line, but it’s also the heaviest, weighing 4,828 pounds (2,190 kilograms).

As for the gas-burning two-door supercars, the striking Ferrari SF90 is powered by a 1,000-hp hybrid powertrain that mixes a 4.0-liter V8, an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, and three electric motors – one on the gearbox and two on the front axle, effectively making it all-wheel drive.

Out of the three, the Italian coupe is the lightest, tipping the scales at 3,527 lbs (1,600 kg) for the base spec variant (the Assetto Fiorano trim weighs 3,461 lbs or 1,570 kg). The Porsche 911 Turbo S is a close second in the weight department with its 3,615 lbs (1,640 kg), but it’s also the least powerful out of the three, with 650 hp offered by the 3.7-liter rear-mounted six-cylinder boxer engine.

The 911 is also equipped with all-wheel drive, but it’s the traditional kind, where the front wheels are powered by burning gasoline and not by electricity.

Surprisingly, the most powerful vehicle in the video – the Tesla Model S Plaid – is the least expensive of the three and has the most seating capacity. In the United States, the Plaid starts at $108,490, while the Porsche 911 Turbo S goes from $230,400 and the Ferrari SF90 Stradale has an eye-watering MSRP of $528,765.

But enough about the specs and prices. Go watch the video at the top of the page and then let us know what you think in the comments section below.