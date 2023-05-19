Everybody knows that electric cars can be blisteringly quick off the line, thanks to the instant torque provided by their electric motors. But what happens when you put two seemingly different EVs on the track to see which one is faster in a straight line?

Well, that’s what British YouTube channel Carwow tried to find out, with the video embedded above showing a drag race between the ultra-luxurious Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance and the sporty Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

Both are powered by electricity, but that’s about where the similarities end because the Lucid Air offers 1,111 horsepower from its dual-motor setup at an eyewatering price of $240,000 (£193,000) in the UK, while the Porsche offers 761 hp from a dual-motor powertrain and has a price tag of $184,000 (£148,000) in the United Kingdom.

So, after reading the specs, you might think that the Lucid Air is a sure winner, considering that it has much more power than the Taycan Turbo S and it only weighs about 220 pounds (100 kilograms) more than the German-made EV.

Well, that’s what we thought, too, but after watching the video, one thing’s certain: even if it has a lower power output, that Porsche Taycan Turbo S sure knows how to put it to good use.

That’s not to say Lucid doesn’t know how to make fast cars, however. Back in December 2022, an Air Sapphire beat a Tesla Model S Plaid and a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport in a quarter-mile drag race. Mind you, the Sapphire comes with a tri-motor powertrain that makes 1,200 horsepower, so it’s a step up from the Dream Edition Performance.

But anyway, go watch the video embedded at the top of this page and then scroll down to the comments section below to give us your thoughts on the drag race. If you’re impatient, you can skip to the six-minute mark because that’s when the cars actually begin to move.