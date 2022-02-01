The latest batch of photos sent to us by our spies featuring the upcoming Porsche Macan EV show how the model’s front light clusters operate. We saw them before, but in this instance, the prototype had its lights on and we see where the DRLs, indicators and actual beams come from.

Just like many models these days, especially crossovers, it looks like Porsche will split the Macan’s frontal illumination. It will feature top clusters, that have daytime running lights and indicators, with the main beams actually located in a separate headlight located underneath. We can’t quite make out the lower clusters’ design, but it looks like the lower cluster has the main and high beams.

Gallery: 2023 Porsche Macan EV Spy Photos

21 Photos

When it comes to the rear light cluster, the vehicle looks like it has a full-width light bar just like most modern Porsche models. It’s still camouflaged on the prototypes in these photos, but if you look closely, you can make out their shape and you can see a strip of LEDs extending towards the center of the vehicle.

From the side, we can start to see the vehicle’s actual shape. Don’t be fooled by the fake trim that makes the rear side windows look like they have an awkward shape, because the electric Macan will have a rear end very similar to that of the Cayenne Coupe, complete with the spoiler that electrically rises at speed.

The rest of the package is still a mystery currently. We do know it’s being built on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE for short, shared by Porsche and Audi) that will enable charging at up to 350 kW. The model is expected to go on sale in early 2023, so it would not be out of the question to see it unveiled in the latter part of 2022.