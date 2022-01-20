Porsche initially revealed the Taycan Sport Turismo, the wagon body style without the Cross Turismo’s crossover cladding and higher suspension, as the sporty GTS trim. Now it has shed more information on the Sport Turismo lineup and it looks like you will be able to get the wagon with all powertrains available in the sedan.

This means the base model gets a single rear motor that makes 408 hp (300 kW), the dual-motor, all-wheel drive 4S gets 530 hp (390 kW), the GTS bumps that up to 598 hp (440 kW) and the Turbo and Turbo S models get 680 hp (500 kW) and 761 hp (560 kW) respectively. It’s worth noting that if you get the base model with the big battery pack, it also gets more power, 476 hp (350 kW).

In terms of range, the base vehicle with the standard battery has a WLTP range of up to 433 km (269 miles) or 492 km (306 miles) with the big battery pack. The standard 4S model has slightly more, up to 441 km (274 miles), or 498 km (309 miles) with the big battery. The GTS can only be had with the big battery, so its WLTP range is rated at up to 490 km (304 miles), while the Turbo and Turbo S models both get up to 491 km (305 miles).

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo

7 Photos

The Sport Turismo is a better choice for those looking for a more practical vehicle, because it has a larger trunk than the sedan, as well as an additional 45 millimetres of headroom in the rear and 9 millimetres of headroom for front occupants. Exact trunk volume varies depending on equipment, but the maximum you can get is 446 liters (15.7 cubic-feet), or 39 liters (1.37 cubic-feet) more than in the sedan. Both body styles have the same 84 liters (2.96 cubic-feet) of storage in the frunk, though.

Kevin Giek, Vice President Model Line Taycan puts the vehicle in context by saying that

The introduction of the Sport Turismo as the third body variant adds an athletic and practical all-rounder to our electric sports car model range. I am certain that the new variant will continue the Taycan success story. The balance and variety among the five Sport Turismo models is something that I find particularly appealing: the range features everything from an incredibly agile rear-wheel drive car to the extremely powerful Turbo S.

Porsche also says it improved battery pack thermal management, it added a new panoramic roof with Sunshine Control and when you search for charging stations via the car’s navigation system, you can now sort them according to their charging speed. The first model to be launched will be the Taycan Sport Turismo GTS, at the end of February, with the other model variants joining the range one month later.