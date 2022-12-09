A fresh set of spy shots from our photographers show new details of the upcoming Porsche Macan EV’s interior. Specifically, the availability of the Sport Chrono Package and a peak at the estimated range.

In one of the photos, the center dial of the driver display shows a remaining range of 391 kilometers (243 miles), with the battery indicator below showing an almost full state of charge.

Obviously, this isn’t the official range, as testing is far from over for the Macan EV, and upcoming software changes during the development process could significantly change the data. Plus, it’s possible that the estimates we see in the photo aren’t very accurate, but they're certainly a conversation starter.

We don’t know whether the spied Macan was rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, but just for the sake of comparison, a rear-wheel drive Hyundai Ioniq 5 with the biggest battery has an estimated range of 303 miles, while the all-wheel drive variant offers 266 miles.

What we do know is that Porsche aims to equip the upcoming electric Macan with a 100 kWh battery pack which will have a usable capacity somewhere between 96 kWh and 98 kWh. This will be the only battery on offer, as the Macan EVs underpinnings – the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) – can’t support a larger battery.

Gallery: 2024 Porsche Macan EV Spied Showing Estimated Range, Sport Chrono Pack

10 Photos

Additionally, the German electric crossover will feature an 800-volt electrical system and DC fast charging ability which will accept “slightly” more than 270 kW. According to Porsche, the 2024 Macan EV will be able to charge from 5% to 80% in 25 minutes.

Getting back to the spy shots, a new detail is the Sport Chrono Pack, which comes as an optional extra on all Porsche models and offers a dash-mounted clock which doubles as a lap timer, a fancier steering wheel, and more refined settings for the driving modes.

Other than that, the overall design of the interior is similar to that of the Taycan. There’s a curved main display in front of the steering wheel, and another display for the infotainment system on the center of the dashboard. Down the center console, a host of controls for the climate control are present.

The all-electric Porsche Macan was supposed to be unveiled in 2023, but software development delays pushed the reveal to 2024. The crossover will be the second all-electric Porsche model, after the Taycan, and it will use the German brand’s new Premium Electric Platform, the same as in the upcoming Audi Q6 E-Tron.