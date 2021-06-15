The upcoming 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV that is expected on the market this Summer has just received official EPA range and efficiency ratings. It will be available only in selected states (at least initially): CA, CO, CT, ME, MA, MD, NJ, NY, OR, RI, & VT.

Using a 13.8 kWh battery, it will go up to 31 miles (50 km) on a single charge according to the website, although in the documents we find that the number is up to 30 miles (48 km).

The prices are not yet announced, but the battery capacity qualifies for $6,587 of the federal tax credit.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV

According to the EPA's documents, the all-electric range is up to 30 miles, while with small help by the internal combustion engine it's 31 miles (the image says 31 miles in both cases). The total range is 440 miles (708 km).

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 5-cycle] All-electric

Combined

City

Highway 0-30 mi (0-48.3 km)

31 mi (49.9 km)

32.67 mi (52.6 km)

28.7 mi (46.2 km) EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi (276 Wh/km)

79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)

72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi (291 Wh/km) EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode: Combined

City

Highway 33 MPG

33 MPG

32 MPG Total range (EV+HEV): 440 mi (708 km)

It's important to charge often to drive in all-electric mode, or else the efficiency is no better than in the case of the conventional hybrid.

Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV specs:

all-electric EPA range: 30-31 miles (49.9 km)

total range: 440 miles (708 km)



total range: 440 miles (708 km) 13.8 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery

lithium-ion polymer battery all-wheel drive

system output of 194 kW (261 hp /265 PS) and 350 Nm of torque (1.6-litre T-GDi ‘Smartstream’ gasoline engine, a newly-developed 6-speed automatic transmission 6AT and 66.9 kW electric motor)

AC charging in about 3.4 h

7-seat or 5-seat



Trunk capacity:

5-seat versions: 634 liters (831 with the second-row seats pushed forward)

7-seat version: 571 liters (782 liters)

5-seat versions: 634 liters (831 with the second-row seats pushed forward) 7-seat version: 571 liters (782 liters) Dimensions (in mm): Length: 4,785 (+15mm), Width: 1,900 (+10mm), Height: 1,685 (+5mm), Wheelbase: 2,765, Overhang: Front 945 (+5mm), Rear 1,075 (+10mm)

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV