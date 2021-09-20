In the last few days, Tesla once again updated the estimated delivery time of the entry-level Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S. (for new orders).

Now, the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus and Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD are expected in March 2022 (up from February less than two weeks earlier).

That's about 6 months of waiting! At this rate of expansion of disproportion between the demand and supply, we would be not surprised to see an order backlog for a full two quarters (Q4 2021 and Q1 2022) as of October 1. The other models are usually also months away.

It's good to see high demand for EVs but customers are now in a difficult situation as the most popular models are production constrained (Model 3 and Model Y) or derailed by a recall like the Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV. The fourth best-selling - Ford Mustang Mach-E - is, on the other hand, mostly exported to Europe (there is a big disproportion between the production and sales in the U.S.).

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Tesla Model 3:



Standard Range Plus: March 2022 (previously February)

Long Range: December (no change)

Performance: November (no change)

Tesla Model S:



Long Range: March–April, 2022 (no change)

Plaid: January–February, 2022 (no change)

Tesla Model X:



Long Range: March–April, 2022 (no change)

Plaid: March–April, 2022 (no change)

Tesla Model Y:



Long Range: March 2022 (previously February)

Performance: November (previously 5–7 weeks)

Tesla specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD 60* 262 mi*

(422 km) 5.3 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD AWD 80* 353 mi

(568 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" AWD 80* 315 mi

(507 km) 3.1 162 mph

(261 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 405 mi

(652 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 396 mi*

(637 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" AWD 100* 360 mi*

(579 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" AWD 100* 340 mi*

(547 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" AWD 80* 326 mi

(525 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" AWD 80* 303 mi

(488 km) 3.5 155 mph

(249 km/h)

