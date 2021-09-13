The all-electric car segment is booming in the U.S., significantly outpacing the general car market in the first seven months of the year.

According to the car registration data from Experian (via Automotive News), from January to July 2021, some 255,393 electric vehicles have been registered, which is 113% more than a year ago (119,628). That's not bad considering that the new car registrations increased only 30% year-over-year.

The market share for BEVs (hydrogen fuel cell vehicle sales are marginal) stands at about 2.6%, compared to 1.6% a year ago.

Tesla remains the biggest player in the BEV segment with 168,021 registrations (up 75% year-over-year), which is almost 66% of the total! That's a big share, but a year ago, it was closer to 80% (about 90,000 out of 119,628), which means that the combined effort of other manufacturers now has a bigger effect.

The Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 remain the most popular models.

BEV registrations in the U.S. - January-July 2021

Tesla Model Y - 93,708 ("rose nearly fivefold")

Tesla Model 3 - 68,448 (up 16% year-over-year from about 59,000)

Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV - 21,896 (up 138% from 9,185)

Ford Mustang Mach-E - 13,951

Nissan LEAF - 9,435

Volkswagen ID.4 - 8,403

Porsche Taycan (all versions) - 6,071

Hyundai Kona Electric - 6,069

Audi e-tron (all versions) - 5,473

Kia Niro EV - 4,081

Tesla Model S - 4,054 (down 46% from about 7,500)

Tesla Model X - 1,811 (down 83% from 10,612)

other - 11,993

Total - 255,393 (up 133%)



Since the Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUVs are experiencing painful recall and production stop, the Ford Mustang Mach-E soon might be the third best.

The electric cars that were down are Jaguar I-PACE, which never really sold in high numbers in the U.S., and the retired Volkswagen e-Golf.

In terms of states, California is in first place, but its share decreased: