Tesla has been increasing the price of its Model 3 and Model Y throughout 2021 and now the manufacturer has upped it yet again. Previously, you could order a Model 3 Standard Range Plus for $39,990 or the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor (the base model in the US lineup) for $52,990.

Now you will have to pay an additional $2,000 for Model 3 SR+ ($41,990) and $1,000 more for the Model 3 Performance. The Long Range AWD model is still priced at $49,990. Keep in mind that previously in 2021, you could get the SR+ model starting from just $36,990, so with the recent price hike, the vehicle has ended up being exactly $5,000 more expensive.

Just like the Model 3, the Model Y base version, the Long Range Dual Motor, has seen its price go up by $2,000 (to $54,990), while the Performance model’s price was increased by $1,000 to $61,990. The former used to cost from $50,990 in the first part of the year, so the overall increase comes to $4,000, a bit less than in the Model 3’s case.

According to Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, as well as other sources, the main reason for the price increases is connected to the global chip shortage that’s made worse by the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

Tesla has not announced and new price changes for the Model S, although its starting price did go up by quite a lot in early August of this year. It went from $79,990 to $84,990 and then to $89,990 in just under a month, and aside from the aforementioned factors that determined the rise, another Model S-specific reason was that the manufacturer was concentrating on delivering the top-of-the-range Plaid model and it put less emphasis on lower-powered variants.

The Model X’s price was also increased throughout the year too, rising from $89,990 to $94,990 for the Long Range model, and then rising again to the current value of $99,990. All the prices mentioned here do not include incentives, tax credits or rebates of any kind.