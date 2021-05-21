Prices appear to increase every two weeks.

According to Tesla's online design studio, prices of the non-performance version of the Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S. increased again.

It's another price bump in just a short amount of time (see more reports on Tesla prices here), most of the time by a step of $500, which is so consistent that it almost looks like it's planned to gradually achieve some certain level.

Here are the details:

  • Model 3 Standard Range Plus: up $500 from $39,490 to $39,990
  • Model 3 Long Range AWD: up $500 from $48,490 to $48,990
  • Model 3 Perf. LR AWD: no change ($56,990)
  • Model Y Long Range AWD: up $500 from $51,490 to $51,990
  • Model Y Perf. LR AWD: no change ($60,990)
external_image

Because Tesla EVs are not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, and we have to include the destination charge of $1,200, it turns out that the absolute minimum that one must pay to buy a new Tesla is $41,190.

We don't know the reasons why non-performance versions of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are getting more and more expensive. Normally, the price is a combination of demand and costs. Some say that Tesla is preparing for the upcoming re-introduction of a federal tax credit - a new formula that would include also manufacturers, which are no longer eligible (like Tesla and GM).

Prices of the Model S and Model X have remained at the same level since March.

Tesla prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $39,990 +$1,200 N/A $41,190
2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD $48,990 +$1,200 N/A $50,190
2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $56,990 +$1,200 N/A $58,190
2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $79,990 +$1,200 N/A $81,190
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" $149,990 +$1,200 N/A $151,190
2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190
2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $51,990 +$1,200 N/A $53,190
2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $60,990 +$1,200 N/A $62,190

