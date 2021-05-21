According to Tesla's online design studio, prices of the non-performance version of the Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S. increased again.

It's another price bump in just a short amount of time (see more reports on Tesla prices here), most of the time by a step of $500, which is so consistent that it almost looks like it's planned to gradually achieve some certain level.

Here are the details:

Model 3 Standard Range Plus: up $500 from $39,490 to $39,990

from $39,490 to Model 3 Long Range AWD: up $500 from $48,490 to $48,990

from $48,490 to Model 3 Perf. LR AWD: no change ($56,990)

Model Y Long Range AWD: up $500 from $51,490 to $51,990

from $51,490 to Model Y Perf. LR AWD: no change ($60,990)

Because Tesla EVs are not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, and we have to include the destination charge of $1,200, it turns out that the absolute minimum that one must pay to buy a new Tesla is $41,190.

We don't know the reasons why non-performance versions of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are getting more and more expensive. Normally, the price is a combination of demand and costs. Some say that Tesla is preparing for the upcoming re-introduction of a federal tax credit - a new formula that would include also manufacturers, which are no longer eligible (like Tesla and GM).

Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y

Prices of the Model S and Model X have remained at the same level since March.

Tesla prices