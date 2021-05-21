Prices appear to increase every two weeks.
According to Tesla's online design studio, prices of the non-performance version of the Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S. increased again.
It's another price bump in just a short amount of time (see more reports on Tesla prices here), most of the time by a step of $500, which is so consistent that it almost looks like it's planned to gradually achieve some certain level.
Here are the details:
- Model 3 Standard Range Plus: up $500 from $39,490 to $39,990
- Model 3 Long Range AWD: up $500 from $48,490 to $48,990
- Model 3 Perf. LR AWD: no change ($56,990)
- Model Y Long Range AWD: up $500 from $51,490 to $51,990
- Model Y Perf. LR AWD: no change ($60,990)
Because Tesla EVs are not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, and we have to include the destination charge of $1,200, it turns out that the absolute minimum that one must pay to buy a new Tesla is $41,190.
We don't know the reasons why non-performance versions of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are getting more and more expensive. Normally, the price is a combination of demand and costs. Some say that Tesla is preparing for the upcoming re-introduction of a federal tax credit - a new formula that would include also manufacturers, which are no longer eligible (like Tesla and GM).
Prices of the Model S and Model X have remained at the same level since March.
Tesla prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
|$39,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$41,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD
|$48,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$50,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|$56,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$58,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
|$79,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$81,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|$119,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$121,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19"
|$149,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$151,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20"
|$89,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$91,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|$119,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$121,190
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|$51,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$53,190
|2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"
|$60,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$62,190
