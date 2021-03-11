Tesla has just applied another set of price changes t0o its electric cars in the U.S., this time increasing the prices of some of the versions of some of the models.

The biggest change is a $10,000 increase for the Tesla Model S Plaid+ (from $139,990 to $149,990). Such a big change might be related to high demand and high-value proposition of this model.

Three other cars also saw a price bump:

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus: up by $500 to $37,490

Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD: up by $500 to $46,490

Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD: up by $1,000 to $49,990

Tesla car prices in the U.S. - March 11, 2021

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $37,490 +$1,200 N/A $38,690 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD $46,490 +$1,200 N/A $47,690 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $55,990 +$1,200 N/A $57,190 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $79,990 +$1,200 N/A $81,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" $149,990 +$1,200 N/A $151,190 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $49,990 +$1,200 N/A $51,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $60,990 +$1,200 N/A $62,190

Knowing Tesla's previous frequent price adjustments, we guess that those those numbers might change in a blink of an eye.

We also noted the expected delivery time: