The Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y Performance version has just become a little bit more expensive for new orders in China.

The manufacturer has adjusted the price up by 10,000 CNY ($1,550) or 2.6%, from 377,900 CNY to 387,900 CNY ($60,192) due to higher manufacturing costs, according to Chinese media. The prices of the two other versions remain the same.

The top of the line Model Y is will enter the market in the fourth quarter of this year (customer deliveries were initially expected in the third quarter).

MIC Tesla Model Y lineup in China is actually bigger than in the U.S. (or Europe), as Tesla offers also the Standard Range version with rear-wheel drive. It will be interesting to see whether the SR version will be re-launched in the U.S.

MIC Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD:

  • Price: 276,000 CNY ($42,828)
    291,840 CNY ($45,286) minus 15,840 CNY ($2,457) subsidy
  • Range (NEDC): 525 km (326 miles)
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 5.6 seconds
  • top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

MIC Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD:

  • Price: 347,900 CNY ($53,985)
  • Range (NEDC): 594 km (369 miles)
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 5.0 seconds
  • top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

MIC Tesla Model Y Performance:

  • Price: 387,900 CNY ($60,192)
  • Range (NEDC): 566 km (352 miles)
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 3.7 seconds
  • top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph)

This month, Tesla is expected to deliver a very high number of Model 3/Model Y in China, as the production in the first part of the quarter was allocated mostly for export. Now it's time to send some cars to local customers.

 

