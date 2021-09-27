According to the latest reports from China, Tesla Giga Shanghai's electric car production is at a very high level right now.
Jason Yang's flyover video reveals the main parking lot full of new cars as Tesla does whatever possible to boost its Q3 production and sales numbers.
The Tesla Model Y particularly is at a production rate of about 1,600 units a day (unofficially), compared to about 1,000 a day in August, although it might be at the expense of lower output of the Tesla Model 3.
A shift from Model 3 to Model Y is also indicated by Wu Wa (see two videos below), which notices that the test track for Model 3 is basically unused, compared to the crowded Model Y test track.
The videos shows also some groundwork at the adjacent area to the plant, which suggests that maybe there will be some small expansion at a later point.
Reuters reports that Tesla expects to produce its 300,000th electric car in Shanghai later this month, which would be an amazing achievement over about 21 months (Model 3 sales started on December 2019, while Tesla Model Y on January 2021). Construction of the plant begun in January 2019.
Ray4Tesla adds that a media event with a presentation of the 300,000th car is scheduled for September 29.
Wides from Wu Wa:
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not a joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- initial purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.). In the end, all versions of the Model/Model Y are produced at the site, including for export.
- initial assumption: battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic. In the end, the main battery suppliers for the factory are: LG Chem's LG Energy Solution and CATL (LFP cells for the entry-level version).
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus
- In the first half of April 2020, Tesla made the Long Range version of the MIC Model 3 available for order
- In June 2020, Tesla made the MIC Model Y available for order
- As of the end of the June 2020, some 50,000 Model 3 were produced cumulatively
- From mid-2020 Tesla is probably able to produce 4,000 units a week (200,000 a year)
- In October Tesla announced that MIC Model 3 production is 250,000 annually (5,000 a week)
- MIC Model Y production approval was received in early November 2020, while sales approval was received on November 30, 2020.
- MIC Model Y deliveries started on January 18, 2021
About this article