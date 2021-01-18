Tesla started (January 18, 2021) deliveries today of the Made-in-China (MIC) Model Y to customers in Shanghai, China. Ray4Tesla reports that the first batch has been picked up at the Shanghai Minghang Tesla Center, but overall deliveries started simultaneously in 10 cities (Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Suzhou, Wuhan, Hefei, Wenzhou, Wuxi, Changzhou and Ningbo).

***UPDATE: It seems Model Y deliveries kicked off in a huge way with simultaneous deliveries at multiple locations.

Initially, the company is selling Long Range all-wheel-drive versions of the Model Y, which, according to media reports, is in high demand. Cars ordered today will be delivered in Q2.

At a later point, the company will start production and deliveries of the Performance version. Orders placed today are expected to be fulfilled in Q3.

Let's recall the prices and specs:

Long Range, AWD version: from ¥339,900 ($ 52,410 )

NEDC range of 594 km (369 miles)

previously, WLTP range of 505 km (314 miles) was shown

top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds

available with 19’’ Gemini Wheels and 20’’ Induction Wheels

WLTP range of 480 km (298 miles)

top speed of 241 km/h (150 mph)

acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds

available with 21’’ Überturbine Wheels

So far there is no 7-seat version offered in China (see a quick overview of the car here).

We guess that at least in the first year, Tesla will sell all the MIC Model Y in China, as the European market will be supplied by the new Giga Berlin plant in Germany (under construction).

Gallery: Tesla Model Y (design studio China)