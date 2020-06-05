The MIC Model Y seems to be substantially more expensive than in the U.S.

Tesla customers in China can now place orders for the upcoming Made-in-China (MIC) Model Y in a recently launched online design studio.

Two versions of the car are available - just like in the U.S. - Long Range AWD and Long Range AWD Performance, which are expected in production at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai in Q1 2021.

The Chinese versions are priced higher than their U.S. counterparts, although Tesla says those are estimated prices (things might change over the next 6-9 months):

  • LR AWD: from ¥488,000 ($68,780), while in U.S. $54,190 (including $1,200 DST)
  • LR AWD:Performance from ¥535,000 ($75,400), while in U.S. $62,190 (including $1,200 DST)

The Chinese Model Ys will have a WLTP range of 505 km (314 miles) and 480 km (298 miles) respectively. In the U.S., it is 316/315 miles (508/507 km)

Here are a couple more details and images from the design studio:

Tesla Model Y in China:

  • Long Range, AWD version: estimated from ¥488,000 ($68,780)
    WLTP range of 505 km (314 miles)
    top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)
    acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds
    available with 19’’ Gemini Wheels and 20’’ Induction Wheels
  • Long Range, AWD Performance version: estimated from ¥535,000 ($75,400)
    WLTP range of 480 km (298 miles)
    top speed of 241 km/h (150 mph)
    acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds
    available with 21’’ Überturbine Wheels

* prices including expected taxes

Gallery: Tesla Model Y (design studio China)

Tesla Model Y (design studio China) - LR AWD version with 21’’ Überturbine Wheels
15 Photos
Tesla Model Y (design studio China) - LR AWD version with 21’’ Überturbine Wheels Tesla Model Y (design studio China) - LR AWD version with 19’’ Gemini Wheels Tesla Model Y (design studio China) - LR AWD version with 19’’ Gemini Wheels Tesla Model Y (design studio China) - LR AWD version with 19’’ Gemini Wheels Tesla Model Y (design studio China) - LR AWD version with 19’’ Gemini Wheels Tesla Model Y (design studio China) - LR AWD version with 20’’ Induction Wheels Tesla Model Y (design studio China) - LR AWD version with 20’’ Induction Wheels