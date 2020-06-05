Tesla customers in China can now place orders for the upcoming Made-in-China (MIC) Model Y in a recently launched online design studio.

Two versions of the car are available - just like in the U.S. - Long Range AWD and Long Range AWD Performance, which are expected in production at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai in Q1 2021.

The Chinese versions are priced higher than their U.S. counterparts, although Tesla says those are estimated prices (things might change over the next 6-9 months):

LR AWD: from ¥488,000 ($68,780), while in U.S. $54,190 (including $1,200 DST)

LR AWD:Performance from ¥535,000 ($75,400), while in U.S. $62,190 (including $1,200 DST)

The Chinese Model Ys will have a WLTP range of 505 km (314 miles) and 480 km (298 miles) respectively. In the U.S., it is 316/315 miles (508/507 km)

Here are a couple more details and images from the design studio:

WLTP range of 505 km (314 miles) top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph) acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds available with 19’’ Gemini Wheels and 20’’ Induction Wheels Long Range, AWD Performance version: estimated from ¥535,000 ($75,400)

WLTP range of 480 km (298 miles)

top speed of 241 km/h (150 mph)

acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds

available with 21’’ Überturbine Wheels

* prices including expected taxes

