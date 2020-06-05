The MIC Model Y seems to be substantially more expensive than in the U.S.
Tesla customers in China can now place orders for the upcoming Made-in-China (MIC) Model Y in a recently launched online design studio.
Two versions of the car are available - just like in the U.S. - Long Range AWD and Long Range AWD Performance, which are expected in production at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai in Q1 2021.
The Chinese versions are priced higher than their U.S. counterparts, although Tesla says those are estimated prices (things might change over the next 6-9 months):
- LR AWD: from ¥488,000 ($68,780), while in U.S. $54,190 (including $1,200 DST)
- LR AWD:Performance from ¥535,000 ($75,400), while in U.S. $62,190 (including $1,200 DST)
The Chinese Model Ys will have a WLTP range of 505 km (314 miles) and 480 km (298 miles) respectively. In the U.S., it is 316/315 miles (508/507 km)
Here are a couple more details and images from the design studio:
Tesla Model Y in China:
- Long Range, AWD version: estimated from ¥488,000 ($68,780)
WLTP range of 505 km (314 miles)
top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)
acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds
available with 19’’ Gemini Wheels and 20’’ Induction Wheels
- Long Range, AWD Performance version: estimated from ¥535,000 ($75,400)
WLTP range of 480 km (298 miles)
top speed of 241 km/h (150 mph)
acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds
available with 21’’ Überturbine Wheels
* prices including expected taxes