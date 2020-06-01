If you recently ordered a Tesla Model Y, you probably saw on the Tesla website that the estimated delivery timeline was 8 to 12 weeks. In comparison, the Model 3, Model S, and Model X had delivery times at 5 to 7 weeks.

Fast-forward to the present and Tesla's website says you can get a Model Y in 4 to 8 weeks, and any other Tesla vehicle in 2 to 5 weeks. Of course, this brings up a whole lot of talk about demand, especially since Tesla just reduced the prices on all of its cars, aside from the Model Y.

However, we've seen this before, and demand was typically not the case. This is true related to price changes, as well as delivery timeline changes. In addition, we weren't in the midst of a pandemic, factory shutdowns, etc. during those times. It would make sense that a factory can produce and deliver cars faster when it's up and running than it can when it's shut down. This is just common sense.

Before reading to deeply into this, let's consider the above. Tesla's longer timelines were showing recently, during a time that its factory wasn't making cars. Of course, you can't deliver a car you're not able to produce. Moreover, there was no official end date in sight for when the factory might officially reopen and restart production.

Tesla was smart to let potential buyers know that it was going to be some time before their cars would be delivered. Now, the factory is back in action, the automaker has potentially had time to sort out production timelines and compare them to orders. If this is all true, it could mean the newly updated timelines paint a better picture of the situation, and how long it will likely take to get a Tesla vehicle.

We're definitely not ruling out a drop in demand, however. In fact, if there isn't at least some drop in demand, then Tesla is beating the odds. With financial turmoil across the globe and many other automakers in distress, one would expect people to lay low for a bit. Many people still aren't working.

Do you agree? Do you think there's a demand issue at this point? As always, let us know your thoughts in our comment section below.