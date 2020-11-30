Today, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced the sales approval of Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y. It comes almost a month after Tesla was approved to start production, in early November.

Having the permission to start selling the locally-made Model Y means that deliveries should begin soon (the plan is Q1 2020), maybe even in a few weeks.

Tesla offers the MIC Model Y LR AWD version for 488,000 yuan ($74,230) and the Performance version 535,000 yuan ($81,380). Because the car has also received an exemption from purchase tax, it should be effectively available for less than 400,000 yuan ($60,845) - about a fifth less.

On the other hand, the car is too expensive to qualify for the EV subsidies.

The specs listed by MIIT is as follows:

Dimensions: Lenght 4,750 mm, Width: 1,921 mm, Height: 1,624, Wheelbase: 2,890 mm

Curb weight: 1,997 kg, Total weight: 2,415 kg, Difference: 418 kg

front motor: 137 kW, rear motor: 180 kW

top speed: 217 km/h (135 mph)

battery type: NMC (LG Chem)

MIC Model Y Online Design Studio

Currently, we are not yet sure how the final production version of the MIC Model Y will look like, because over several weeks we saw multiple times only the prototypes in camouflage. It suggests that the car will differ from the California-made version.