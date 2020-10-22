Tesla is in a process of significant expansion of its manufacturing infrastructure, building three new and huge plants on three continents simultaneously and upgrading the existing ones.

The annual peak output is already beyond 800,000 annually, and that's not even including the soon to be launched Model Y line in China.

Tesla Factory in Fremont, California

Tesla's Fremont factory is now able to produce up to 500,000 Model 3/Model Y a year (up from 400,000 previously), and it seems that the majority will be Model Y.

"We have recently increased capacity of Model 3 / Model Y to 500,000 units a year. In order to do this, we restarted our second paint shop, installed the largest diecasting machine in the world and upgraded our Model Y general assembly line. Production should reach full capacity toward the end of this year or beginning of next year." "...Model Y in Fremont expected to reach capacity-level production soon."

Tesla Giga Shanghai (Gigafactory 3) in China

According to the Q3 report, the Tesla Gigafactory 3 plant, after the latest investment and upgrades, can now produce up to 250,000 Model 3 per year - "achieving its designed production rate".

We guess that the Model Y will match the Model 3 output, but it will take a year or so.

"Our most recent capacity expansion investments are now stabilizing with Model 3 in Shanghai achieving its designed production rate..." "Model 3 production capacity has increased to 250,000 units a year. We reduced the price of Model 3 to 249,900 RMB after incentives, making it the lowest-price premium mid-sized sedan1 in China. This was enabled both by lower-cost batteries and an increased level of local procurement. As a result of this shift in cost and starting price, we recently added a third production shift to our Model 3 factory."

Tesla shared several new photos of the Model Y plant:

Tesla Giga Shanghai (Tesla Gigafactory 3) - Model Y factory (foreground), Model 3 factory (background) Tesla Giga Shanghai (Tesla Gigafactory 3) - Model Y die cast

Tesla Giga Shanghai (Tesla Gigafactory 3) - Model Y body shop Tesla Giga Shanghai (Tesla Gigafactory 3) - Model Y paint shop

Tesla Giga Berlin (Gigafactory 4) in Germany

Tesla Gigafactory 4, under construction in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany, progresses quickly. According to the schedule, Model Y production will start in 2021. Model 3 to follow.

"Construction of the Gigafactory in Berlin continues to progress rapidly. Buildings are under construction and equipment move-in will start over the coming weeks. At the same time, the Giga Berlin team continues to grow. Production is expected to start in 2021."

Tesla Giga Berlin (Gigafactory 4) - Model Y factory construction October, 2020

Tesla Giga Texas (Gigafactory 5) in the U.S.

Tesla Giga Texas is under construction in Austin Texas. It's scheduled to produce Model Y and Cybertruck, but the Semi seems to be unassigned still (see table below). There is no word about the Model 3.

Here is quick look at the site after about three months:

Tesla Gigafactory Texas (Gigafactory 5) - October 2020

Tesla installed manufacturing capacity

Total of up to 840,000 per year (up to 590,000 at the Tesla Factory and up to 250,000 at the Gigafactory 3)

per year (up to 590,000 at the Tesla Factory and up to 250,000 at the Gigafactory 3) to be expanded in 2021

Production sites

Tesla Factory in Fremont, California Model S/X (capacity of up to 90,000 annually), Model S since mid-2012, Model X since late 2015 Model 3/Y (capacity of up to 500,000 annually now, expanded from up to 400,000 previously), Model 3 since mid-2017, Model Y since January 2020 Total output of up to 590,000 S/X/3/Y



Tesla Gigafactory 1 in Nevada related to lithium-ion cell, module and pack production, energy storage products and drive units

Tesla Gigafactory 2 in New York Related to solar and some energy storage products

Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China Model 3 (capacity of up to 250,000 annually / 5,000 per week, at three shifts (increased from 200,000 / 4,000 per week previously, and 150,000 / 3,000 per week initially), Model 3 since late 2019 Model Y (initially expected capacity of 150,000 annually, probably will be similar to Model 3), from 2021

Tesla Gigafactory 4 in Berlin-Brandenburg, Germany, Europe

under construction production expected to start in 2021 (first Model Y) Model Y "construction"

Model 3 "in development"



Tesla Gigafactory 5 in Austin, Texas

Model Y: construction, additional production site in the U.S. (Model 3 is not listed) Cybertruck: in development, unveiled in late 2019, production from late 2021

Unassigned models Semi: in development. To be launched in 2021 (it was expected that Semi will be produced in Texas, according to Q2 call, but it's seems unassigned yet) Roadster: in development, probably will be assigned to Fremont Factory (our guess)



Local production

An interesting new chart from Tesla is about delivery percentage of locally-made vehicles. With the Chinese, the company was able to increase the ratio beyond 70%.

It should further improve when the European plant is ready.