According to the latest news from China, the total production of Tesla Model 3 at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China amounted ao bout 50,000 units.

The data provided by Moneyball, shows 49,799 Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 produced in the first half of the year (a small number was produced also in December 2019).

This actually makes Tesla the biggest manufacturer of electric cars (and plug-in cars in general) in China. The second best BYD produced a little over 40,000, although that's for over 10 models.

No other single model was even close to 20,000, as 2nd best GAC Aion S was at 15,617.

Tesla Gigafactory 3, with its record June, was a key contributor to the second-quarter results. The company was initially targeting production of 3,000 Model 3 per week (150,000 annually), but now might be closer to 4,000 units per week (200,000 annually).

Additionally, as we can see in the latest video from Jason Yang, the construction of new buildings, including a new assembly facility for Model Y, seems now (as of July 9) closer to an end than to the beginning.

According to the description, external walls on all the new workshops soon should be completed so the installation of the equipment will progress at full speed.