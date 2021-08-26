Tesla shared on its official China Weibo channel a new video that presents an entire production process at the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant.

It's mostly related to the Tesla Model Y, although a lot of processes might be the same also for the Model 3.

Wu Wa reports: "The latest promotional video on Tesla's official Weibo account reads: A Tesla is more than the sum of its parts, because we have a rigorous quality control and attitude."

While all of the processes are interesting, we noticed rare shots from the battery pack assembly line, which shows LG Energy Solution's 2170 cylindrical cells (NCM 811 or NCMA chemistry):

The other type used in the cars is CATL's LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries in a prismatic form factor. We didn't see photos of this one yet.

Besides batteries, it's interesting to see also the production of electric motors.

Some might say that Tesla's plant is highly automated just like any other modern automotive factory, however, there is a lot of vertical integration, and unique approaches like megacastings, battery packs (overall design and use of small battery cells).

At one point, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said that ultimately the company's competitive advantage will be the manufacturing, which inevitably must be related to automation, streamlining, vertical integration and new solutions. Those are the things worth tracking.

The quality control processes for the Tesla Model Y were shown also in a separate video in July.

According to previous reports, Tesla produces about 1,000 MIC Model Y per day. That includes three versions: Long Range AWD, Performance AWD and Standard Range RWD (recently entered the Chinese market).