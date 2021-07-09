Tesla has released an interesting video that presents the production of the Model Y at the Tesla Giga Shanghai in China.

The video includes some 25 steps, focusing on the quality control of the cars, which appears to be in-line with automotive industry standards:

Quality inspection of stamped parts

Full size measurement of rear baseplate

X-Ray inspection

Ultrasonic inspection

Online body size monitoring

Coordinate measurement

Paint quality inspection

Audit film thickness inspection

Torque process monitoring and traceability

Interior inspection

Air conditioning system side leak

Precision retrospective scanning

Complete vehicle airtightness test

Smoke airtight test

Light check

Visual calibration

Dynamic testing of rotating hubs

Rain shower\fogging test

Tensile test

Hardness test

Metallographic Analysis

Incoming material quality inspection

Vibration noise test

Wading test

Document printing verification

It's amazing that this plant is not even two years old, as the production of the MIC Model 3 was launched in 2019/2020, while the MIC Model Y joined in early 2021.

The Tesla Giga Shanghai plant at this point is one of the largest EV plants in the world and a key contributor to Tesla's growth and profitability. An important thing is that most of the components are sourced locally, including battery cells (two battery chemistries - CATL's LFP or LG Energy Solution's NCM).

Most recently, Tesla introduced an entry-level version of the Model Y, which might become the most popular one (just like in the case of the Model 3, the most popular is the entry-level version).

Below we attached a few of the latest videos about the plant itself. As we can see, there is still construction work in several places, but those are the final bits of work around the Model 3 and Model Y manufacturing facilities. Only time will tell whether there will be a further, third expansion phase for another electric car model.