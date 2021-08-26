Tesla has started customer deliveries of the Model Y Standard Range RWD version in China on August 26. Introduced on July 8, it reportedly quickly attracted a high number of customers.

It's the entry-level version of the car, which, thanks to the use of CATL's LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries, happens to be more affordable, starting at 276,000 CNY ($42,523) after subsidies.

The manufacturer has shared several images from the delivery ceremony in Beijing, where customers also had an opportunity to learn about the car's features.

MIC Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD specs:

Price: 276,000 CNY ($42,523)

291,840 CNY ($44,963) minus 15,840 CNY ($2,440) subsidy Range (national standard): 525 km (326 miles)

CATL's LFP (lithium iron phosphate) 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 5.6 seconds

top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

rear-wheel drive

electric motor: 220 kW

curb weight 1,929 kg (2,335 kg total)

For reference, there are also Long Range versions of the car, equipped with LG Chem's LG Energy Solution batteries, but those are more expensive and not eligible for subsidies.

MIC Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD:

Price: 347,900 CNY ($53,600)

Range (national standard): 594 km (369 miles)

0-100 km/h (62 mph): 5.0 seconds

MIC Tesla Model Y Performance:

Price: 377,900 CNY ($58,222)

Range (WLTP): 480 km (298 miles)

0-100 km/h (62 mph): 3.7 seconds

The main question is whether the made-in-China Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD will be exported to Europe (and other countries), just like the Tesla Model 3 SR+? We guess that it would be a good idea.

In the U.S., the Standard Range battery version was available for a short period, but then it was removed from the online design studio due to its short range, according to Tesla's CEO Elon Musk. You may recall that the EPA rating was 222 miles (357 km).