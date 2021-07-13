According to unconfirmed media reports from China, the newly introduced entry-level MIC Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD version attracts a lot of potential customers.

It would not surprise us, as the Chinese EV market appears to be very price sensitive. This is why the MIC Tesla Model 3 Standard Range sells well, and why there is a high demand for tiny EVs.

Moneyball reports that a Tesla Beijing sales consultant says that the number of orders exceeded 10,000 on the first day, and then 5,000 on the second day.

Also, Ray4Tesla reports a high number of visitors at Tesla stores in China. However, as far as we know, the SR version was not yet available on display in stores (coming soon).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) officially listed Tesla Model Y SR among cars approved for sales and production. The plant is reportedly ready for production, while customer deliveries are expected in September.

MIC Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD specs:

Price: 276,000 CNY ($42,523)

291,840 CNY ($44,963) minus 15,840 CNY ($2,440) subsidy

291,840 CNY ($44,963) minus 15,840 CNY ($2,440) subsidy Range (national standard): 525 km (326 miles)

CATL's LFP (lithium iron phosphate)



CATL's LFP (lithium iron phosphate) 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 5.6 seconds

top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

rear-wheel drive

electric motor: 220 kW

curb weight 1,929 kg (2,335 kg total)

Only time will tell whether the rumors are correct, but it seems that at least this year Tesla will not have to complain about the lack of Model Y orders - the longer-range versions will be exported to Europe on top of sales in China/Asia.

We guess that the Standard Range will also be exported to Europe at a later point, just like the MIC Model 3 Standard Range.