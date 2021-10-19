The first Ford Mustang Mach-E manufactured in China officially rolled off the assembly line at Changan Ford’s manufacturing plant in Chongqing on October 18, 2021.

The local production of the Mach-E in China - for the local market - was announced in January. The main production site for the model remains Ford's plant in Mexico.

Customer deliveries are expected to start before the end of this year. There are several versions of the Mach-E available. The Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD (long range) offers a range of upt to 619 km (385 miles) under CLTC (China light-duty vehicle test cycle).

"The order bank for the Mustang Mach-E RWD (long range), RWD Premium (long range), RWD (standard range) and GT First Edition has now opened for customers in China. Customers who pay the deposit and sign the purchase contract before December 31, 2021 will be entitled to major benefits such as vehicle and battery system warranty, hassle-free roadside assistance, new retail finance and replacement plan, and referral bonus. GT First Edition users will also get a limited-edition, custom-made exclusive premium gift package." "Mustang Mach-E inherits the Mustang family's classic design, intelligent driver assist hardware and L2 intelligent driving assist system that are standard features for all models. Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD (long range) can reach a maximum range of 619 kilometers under CLTC (China light-duty vehicle test cycle). The GT version features a maximum output power of 359 kW, peak torque of 860 Nm, which can reach 0-100 km/h acceleration in 3.65 seconds, providing drivers with the ultimate driving experience."

Price list from April:

The Mach-E, and future electric models in China, will be sold directly by Ford (without dealers). The company intends to inaugurate 25 stores in major metropolitan areas,by end of this year and expand to more than 100 stores within five years.

Ford says that the direct sales approach "is key to the company’s electrification push in the country." We assume that multiple new electric Ford models are coming in China.