Ford announced that its new flagship all-electric model, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, will be additionally manufactured also in China, but only for local customers.

The plant in Cuautitlan, Mexico will remain the main manufacturing site for the Mach-E for global markets.

The separate production of EVs in China for China seems to be a common practice in the automotive industry these days. For example, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen are doing the same.

The local production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E (including the GT performance edition) will be conducted by the Changan Ford, a a 50:50 joint venture between Changan Automobile and Ford Motor Company, in Chongqing, China.

The car itself will be slightly different (longer, but with the same wheelbase). We guess that there might be also different suppliers (of major components) involved. The target range for the car is 600 km (373 miles), without details.

"The Mustang Mach-E manufactured in China will have a body size measuring 4739mm*1881mm*1623mm, a wheelbase measuring 2984mm 2, and an estimated range of over 600 kilometers1. Tuned using Ford’s racing simulator, Mustang Mach-E is an "electric pony" that inherits the Mustang family's legendary sportscar performance and delivers driving pleasure to this all-electric intelligent vehicle. Ford will also localize production of the Mustang Mach-E’s GT performance edition in China, an unprecedented move by a global automaker to locally manufacture high-performance editions. The GT high performance edition will adopt a front and rear dual-motor layout, joining the 3-second club with its impressive 0-100km/h acceleration capabilities. 1 Based on CLTC-estimated range calculation methodology for engineering simulations. Actual range varies with conditions such as external elements, driving behaviors, vehicle maintenance and lithium-ion battery age. 2 The product length, width, height and wheelbase data are subject to the official product announcement data."

Other than that, the car will offer the same technology, including Ford's latest Ford Co-Pilot360 driver-assist technologies and SYNC+ infotainment system with L2+ level automatic driving assistance functions, as well as the firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates.