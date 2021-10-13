China's best-selling electric vehicle, the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, does not slow down and continues its outstanding sales string.
In September, the total volume amounted to 35,169 units (up 143% year-over-year), which is one of the best results this year.
We thought that maybe it would even beat the record August, but even if not, it's still on the top, slightly ahead of the MIC Tesla Model Y (33,033) and Tesla Model 3 (19,120).
Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV sales in China - September 2021
The year-to-date result is at 256,661 according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data (wholesale shipments), while cumulative sales exceeded 400,000. That is pretty impressive considering the short period since its market launch.
The SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors) works now on an upgraded version of the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, which is expected to have:
- over 300 km (186 miles); (instead of 120 or 170 km)
to qualify for subsidies as well as collect more zero-emission credits
- 26 kWh battery (instead of 9.3 kWh or 13.9 kWh)
- 30 kW electric motor (instead of 20 kW)
- 4 seats
- wheelbase of 2,010 mm vs 1,940 mm, and a length of 2,997 mm vs 2,917
- a higher price to be at least partially offset by the incentives
Gallery: Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV
Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs:
- Two battery/range options
120 km (75 miles) of range using 9.3 kWh battery
170 km (106 miles) of range using 13.9 kWh battery
- top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph)
- electric motor: 20 kW peak and 85 Nm
- 4 seats
- 741 liters of space with the rear seats folded down
- 2,917 millimeters long, 1,493 millimeters wide and 1,621 millimeters high, with a 1,940-millimeter wheelbase
