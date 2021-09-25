China's best-selling electric vehicle, the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, is reaching new record-level sales again.

According to the latest reports, in August the total volume amounted to 41,188 units, which is a new all-time high. It probably means that the company has solved some of its production constraint issues.

The SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors) sold a total of 43,783 EVs. For reference, Tesla sold or exported a total of 44,264 units, while BYD some 60,858.

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV sales in China - August 2021

The company has already delivered about a quarter million of Wuling Hong Guang MINI EVs so far this year and is quickly approaching 400,000 cumulatively. Not bad considering that it's barely 15 months on the market.

We don't really know what is the peak demand for the entry-level Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV. The new report indicates that the company might sell up to 45,000 or even 50,000 EVs (mostly the MINI EV) a month.

The all-new Baojun KiWi EV was close to a 1,000 in the first 21 days of the month.

CarNewsChina reports that soon the SAIC-GM-Wuling will introduce a new, upgraded version of the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV.

It will be slightly larger (wheelbase of 2,010 mm vs 1,940 mm, and a length of 2,997 mm vs 2,917) to accommodate a much bigger battery of 26 kWh (compared to 9.3 or 13.9 kWh now).

The purpose of a bigger battery is to extend the NEDC range from 120-180 km to over 300 km (186 miles) and qualify for subsidies as well as collect more zero-emission credits for each sales.

The new version will obviously be more costly, but this might be negated by the subsidy of up to 16,200 CNY (about €2,000 or $2,500) and more credits (one is traded between $500 and $1000).

In other words, there is a chance that the consumers would get an EV with much longer range, a bit of more space for rear legroom and even more power (30 kW electric motor instead 20 kW today), for only a slightly higher price. The changes include also some body panels and lights.

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs: