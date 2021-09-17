In August, BYD set its third consecutive monthly passenger plug-in car sales record in China, reaching an amazing level of 60,508 units (up 332% year-over-year). That's over 10,000 more than in July and over 20,000 more than in June.

Plug-in share also has reached a new record share of 89% out of the overall BYD car sales (67,630). Both all-electric and plug-in hybrids have reached new records of over 30,000 each.

BYD car sales breakdown:

BEVs: 30,382 ( up 223% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 30,126 ( up 556% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Total: 60,508 (up 332% year-over-year)

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – August 2021

The Chinese manufacturer said that now it is the third top player globally.

"According to the data of EV Sales, in July 2021, BYD returned to the top of the global NEV sales in a single month after 26 months, surpassing Volkswagen to claim third place in terms of cumulative sales from January to July."

So far in 2021, the company sold in China over 260,000 plugs-in (up 206% year-over-year), which means that it already is the best year in the company's history.

Sales by models - month (year-to-date)

Multiple BYD models are setting new monthly sales records month after month. In August specifically, the new BYD Qin Plus DM plug-in hybrid noted 13,043 units! Other records were set by the new BYD Qin Plus EV (7,633), BYD Song DM plug-in hybrid (8,726), BYD Song EV (3,579).

On top of that, the BYD Dolphin model enters the market with the first 1,755 units. It's based on the all-new e-platform 3.0, which soon will be used also in the new BYD Yuan Plus EV.

Here is the rank of models year-to-date:

BYD Han EV - 6,198 (50,784 YTD)

BYD Qin Plus DM (PHEV) - 13,043 (45,649 YTD)

BYD Song DM (PHEV) - 8,726 (27,307 YTD)

BYD Qin Plus EV - 7,633 (22,252 YTD)

BYD e2 - 3,513 (19,137 YTD)

BYD Han DM (PHEV) - 2,837 (19,004 YTD)

BYD Tang DM (PHEV) - 5,433 (18,855 YTD)

BYD Yuan EV - 4,782 (14,425 YTD)

BYD Qin EV + Qin Pro EV - 1,708 (12,980 YTD)

BYD Song EV - 3,579 (11,589 YTD)

BYD D1 - 407 (8,827 YTD)

BYD Tang EV - 807 (4,118 YTD)

BYD Dolphin - 1,755 (1,755 YTD)

BYD E6 - 0 (1,712 YTD)

BYD e3 - 0 (996 YTD)

BYD Song MAX DM - 87 (733 YTD)

BYD Qin PHEV - 0 (410 YTD)

BYD e1 - 0 (243 YTD)

According to Moneyball, besides plug-in cars, BYD delivered last month also 901 commercial electric vehicles, including 589 buses. Year-to-date sales of commercial electric vehicles amounted to 5,704, including 3,332 buses.

In total, plug-in vehicle sales stood at 61,409 last month and 266,480 YTD (up 193%).

The perspectives for the future are very good, and some reports indicate that BYD might further increase its production output to 80,000-90,000 units a month as soon as September! The company also looks mostly immune to the chip shortage.