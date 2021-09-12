At the recent ACT Expo in Long Beach, California, BYD has introduced two next-generation battery-electric heavy-duty trucks for the North American market.

The first is the third-generation BYD 8TT - a Class 8 vehicle, which can be used as drayage, regional haul, and distribution work. The second one is the 6F - Class 6 box truck, envisioned for regional haul and distribution work, which optionally can be equipped with a body for refuse collection.

We must admit that those two look pretty cool, and even a bit futuristic (especially compared to BYD's initial design). All thanks to Wolfgang Josef Egger, the renowned former Audi chief designer, who is responsible not only for BYD's cars but also styled the cabs.

The new design improves aerodynamics and energy efficiency.

According to BYD, the extended range version of both models can offer up to 200 miles (322 km) of range on a single charge. The fast charging option (CCS Combo 1) allows charging at up to 185 kW.

The Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) comes standard. There is also an Electronic Parking Brake system, as well as keyless entry and push to start functions.

Stella Li, President of BYD North America said:

“We listen to our customers and their drivers to ensure we provide the features and performance they need to get a job done. With our next generation 6F and 8TT, we’re making history by setting a new standard for driver comfort and safety in an electric vehicle.”

BYD says that so far, it has delivered more than 8,000 battery-electric trucks (globally, mostly in China), including over 200 in the U.S.

That brings us a perspective of the size of the truck business of the company, its experience and how challenging it might be for local manufacturers to compete.