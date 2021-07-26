Tesla announced in its Q2 2021 financial report that the all-electric Tesla Semi program was shifted to 2022, which is another delay.

Let's recall that the Semi was unveiled in 2017 (the company announced 300- and 500-mile versions) and originally planned for 2019. The vehicle is significantly delayed. In the recent quarters, Tesla aimed for 2021, but it ain't gonna happen despite that earlier this year we saw the redesigned, second-generation prototypes. (here and here). Some even expected that the production will reach 100 units a week in December 2021.

The manufacturer explains that it has to focus on the other projects, dependent on "many new product and manufacturing technologies, ongoing supply-chain related challenges and regional permitting [aka Giga Berlin plant]."

First of all, Tesla tries to start production of the Model Y (with megacastings and structural battery pack, consisting of 4680 cylindrical battery cells) in Germany and Austin, Texas by the end of this year 2021 (that alone is not trivial).

The availability of the 4680 cells is very limited and it's also a major factor affecting the Tesla Semi program.

"We believe we remain on track to build our first Model Y vehicles in Berlin and Austin in 2021. The pace of the respective production ramps will be influenced by the successful introduction of many new product and manufacturing technologies, ongoing supply-chain related challenges and regional permitting. To better focus on these factories, and due to the limited availability of battery cells and global supply chain challenges, we have shifted the launch of the Semi truck program to 2022."

Actually, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk hinted at the battery constraints for the Semi in March 2021:

"Question: "How’s Semi coming along, Elon?

What year do you think we’ll see follow-the-leader driverless platooning?" Elon Musk: "We are too cell-constrained right now, but probably ok next year""

He later clarified that in 2022 it will be easier to scale up the Semi. In other words, that's not a big surprise, but a little sad that it's probably one more year of waiting to see Tesla entering a new market segment.

No Tesla Cybertruck in 2021 too?

According to the official report, the Tesla Cybertruck - assigned to the Giga Austin plant - will follow the Model Y launch.

"We are also making progress on the industrialization of Cybertruck, which is currently planned for Austin production subsequent to Model Y."

It indicates that we might not see the Cybertruck launch this year, because even the Model Y launch by the end of 2021 is challenging, solely due to the 4680-battery constraints.

Well, maybe Tesla will manage to start production of a small number of units at the end of the year, but let's face it - volume production will start in 2022 at the earliest.

Tesla Semi specs:

Range – 300 or 500 miles (483 or 804 km)



Energy Consumption – Less than 2 kWh / mile

Less than 2 kWh / mile Acceleration 0-60 mph with 80,000 lbs load – 20 sec

Speed up a 5% Grade – 60 mph

Powertrain – 4 Independent Motors on Rear Axles

Fuel Savings – $200,000+

Expected Base Price (300 mile range) – $150,000

Expected Base Price (500 mile range) – $180,000

Base Reservation – $20,000

Expected Founders Series Price – $200,000

Founders Series Reservation – $200,000

* Prices displayed in USD. International pricing will vary.