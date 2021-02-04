Just a few days ago we saw the first photos of the new, white Tesla Semi that appears to be a production prototype of the Class 8 day cab version. Now, we can take a closer look at the vehicle, transported by another semi, in these videos.

The latest version is different than the initial prototypes from a few years ago, which means that Tesla improved the vehicle to better fit the job.

The list of changes, mentioned previously, include: a new window design, tinted headlights, redesigned taillights, new door handles.

And here is one more video:

According to the rumors, Tesla will start the production of the Semi within several months. It means that soon we will see a lot more videos and details about the truck.