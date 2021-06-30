Mercedes-Benz Trucks officially unveiled today (June 30, 2021) the production version of its first, battery-electric truck - the Mercedes-Benz eActros for heavy-duty distribution.

The concept version was shown in 2016 and two years later, in 2018, the company started tests of prototypes. The eActros will enter production alongside trucks with a conventional drivetrain, at the Wörth am Rhein plant in Germany in the second half of this year.

The eActros will be available as a two-axle and a three-axle model and will be followed by a municipal version - Mercedes-Benz eEconic in 2022. In 2024, the company intends to launch also a long-range semi (500 km/311 miles), the eActros LongHaul. All Mercedes-Benz Trucks vehicles it will be powered by CATL batteries.

During internal tests and customer trials, the test fleet of Mercedes-Benz eActros prototypes covered more than half a million kilometers.

The Mercedes-Benz eActros will be available in two battery versions, with three or four 105 kWh battery packs, for a total energy content of 315 kWh or 420 kWh.

The top battery version is expected to allow for up to 400 km (250 miles) of realistic range, which probably means that the smaller battery version should be good for 300 km (186 miles).

For the powertrain, Mercedes-Benz Trucks selected a 400 kW e-axle with two electric motors, while DC charging power is up to 160 kW (at least in the 420 kWh battery version - 20-80% SOC in over 1 hour).

The eActros is equipped with tons of tech features, including the MirrorCam (standard), which replaces side rearview mirrors with cameras and displays.

"With the eActros, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is not only keeping a close eye on active safety, for example in the form of systems installed as standard such as MirrorCam, Sideguard Assist S1R or the fifth generation of Active Brake Assist (ABA) with pedestrian detection, but also on challenges associated with electric vehicles and their high-voltage systems. "

Initially, the truck will be available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Great Britain, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Further markets will follow.

Mercedes-Benz eActros specs:

Two battery/range options (3x or 4x 105 kWh packs, total):

315 kWh

420 kWh for up to 400 km (250 miles) of range

for of range total vehicle weight of up to 40 t

system output of up to 400 kW (peak) and 430 kW (continuous)

e-axle with integrated two electric motors, which are coupled with a two-speed transmission

315 kWh: 20-80% in a little bit over 1 h in optimum conditions

420 kWh: info N/A

