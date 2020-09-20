Daimler just announced two new projects: a new hydrogen fuel cell truck concept, as well as the long-range all-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul, based on the Mercedes-Benz eActros.

While the standard eActros is envisioned for heavy urban distribution application and will be launched in 2021 with a range of 200 km (124 miles), the new eActros LongHaul is for "energy-efficient transport on plannable long-haul routes" of up to 500 km (311 miles).

According to the German company, it should be ready for series production in 2024, as one of the multiple solutions.

"Many of the long-haul applications in the practical operations of transport companies do not require a range greater than the approximately 500 kilometers that the eActros LongHaul will be able to cover on one charge. In addition, legal requirements regarding truck drivers’ driving times limit the need for longer ranges, depending on the case. In the EU, for example, truck drivers have to take a break of at least 45 minutes at the latest after 4.5 hours of driving. During this time, thanks to the latest charging technology, the battery can be charged with a large proportion of the energy needed for the ongoing journey. The eActros LongHaul will therefore be the right choice for transport companies for regular use on plannable routes and with the appropriate distances and charging possibilities."

from left: Mercedes-Benz eActros, eActros LongHaul and GenH2 Truck

The Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul looks pretty interesting, more sleek and streamlined than typical diesel trucks.

Since Daimler's approach is global - all the brands within the group (including Freightliner and Fuso), will be using in its EVs a globally uniform basic architecture "ePowertrain".

The company explains that the technological heart of the ePowertrain is the in-house developed eDrive unit, which is an e-axle with one or two integrated e-motors and transmission.

In the end, we should definitely see competition for the Tesla Semi this way or another. Since Tesla should enter the market before the end of 2021, it might not be an easy game for Daimler, especially if Tesla will use the time to install a network of Megachargers.

Here is the standard Mercedes-Benz eActros:

