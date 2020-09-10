Daimler Trucks & Buses boasted that its electric trucks and buses, sold or tested by customers around the world, already covered more than 7 million (4.35 million miles).

The company works on an entire lineup of EVs, under Mercedes-Benz, Fuso and Freightliner brands. Some models are already in production, others just in pilot-phase, ahead of series production in 2022. The main focus in on the key Daimler markets: Europe, North America and Japan.

Let's take a look at what vehicles the company develops.

Mercedes-Benz trucks

Mercedes-Benz eActros - unveiled in 2016, tested by customers since 2018 and scheduled for series production in 2021.

The range to be about 200 km (124 miles)

The range to be about 200 km (124 miles) Mercedes-Benz eEconic - a low-floor truck based on eActros, announced in 2022 and scheduled for series production in 2022

"The eEconic is mainly used as a waste-collection vehicle in urban waste-management. This is very suitable for battery-electric trucks due to the comparatively short and planned routes of about 100 km (62 miles) with a very high proportion of stop-and-go operation."

Mercedes-Benz eActros Mercedes-Benz Econic (ICE)

Fuso trucks

Fuso eCanter - since September 2017, the company deployed more than 170 light-duty electric trucks, produced on a small scale in Kawasaki, Japan and in Tramagal, Portugal.

The 7.49-ton eCanter with 100 km (62 miles) range is used by customers in Japan, the United States and Europe.

It's expected that the production will increase at a later point.

2020 Fuso eCanter Fuso eCanter

Freightliner trucks

Freightliner eM2 (range of 370 km / 230 miles) - to be produced from late 2022 (delayed from late 2021)

Freightliner eCascadia (range of 400 km / 250 miles) - to be produced from mid-2022 (delayed from late 2021)

Freightliner EVs for the North American market were unveiled in June 2018. Currently about 38 test vehicles are in customer hands in a variety of applications including regional and local distribution, food distribution and parcel delivery.

Freightliner eM2 Freightliner eCascadia

The company is working also on electric vans Freightliner MT50e.

Mercedes-Benz buses

Mercedes-Benz eCitaro (12m and 18m articulated) - the standard 12m version has been produced in Germany since 2018 and recently was reinforced by 18m articulated version.

Mercedes-Benz eCitaro Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G

EV buses in the North America

Additionally, in the U.S., Daimler partners with Proterra on Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley school electric buses, produced by its subsidiary Thomas Built Buses (TBB).