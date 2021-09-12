On August 31, the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors) officially launched in China the Baojun KiWi EV, a facelifted Baojun E300/E300 Plus mini-vehicle.

The futuristic 4-seat electric vehicle was unveiled at the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show in April and entered pre-sales in August and within a week received more than 3,000 reservations.

"The KiWi EV inherits Baojun’s new interstellar geometry design language. It adds futuristic-looking two-tone avant-garde split body styling, giving it a distinct and personalized appearance that will appeal to younger consumers."

There are two versions of the Baojun KiWi EV - standard offered at 69,800 CNY ($10,831) and premium offered at 78,800 CNY ($12,227).

The base price is about two times higher than the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, but this model is far better equipped and more powerful.

In terms of battery and electric motor, specs remains the same - a 31.9 kWh LFP battery for up to 305 km (190 miles) of NEDC range and a 40 kW electric motor, supplied by Liuzhou AAM (American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM)'s joint venture with Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co. Ltd.).

An interesting thing is that the Baojun KiWi EV has not only a DC fast charging option (30-80% SOC in 1 hour), but also a power export feature through an ordinary 220 V AC outlet.

In terms of features, according to CnEVPost, there is also ESC body electronic stability system, HHC hill climb assist, automatic parking, rear reverse radar, and tire pressure monitoring.

"The KiWi EV is equipped with Baojun's latest telematics 2.0 system. The artificial intelligence voice interaction system, real-time road navigation, voice-controlled WeChat function and mobile app make driving more convenient and enjoyable."

The Baojun KiWi EV is available in a total of six colors:

"Six cool exterior colors – Azure, Cream, Rouge, Sable, Emerald and Mint – are available. Each features its own decorative scheme, taking full advantage of the “suspended cab” concept that gives the vehicle its unique look. Depending on the chosen color, the combinations span up to three body tones with contrasting accents on the roof, grille, mirrors, trim and wheels."

Gallery: Baojun KiWi EV

10 Photos

Baojun KiWi EV specs

up to 305 km (190 miles) of NEDC range

31.9 kWh battery pack (LFP)

top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph)

rear-wheel drive

40 kW and 150 Nm electric motor

supplied by American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM)

supplied by American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) DC fast charging (30-80% SOC) in about one hour

2,894 mm long, 1,655 mm wide and 1,595 mm high, and has a 2,020-mm wheelbase

For reference, here is a review of the Baojun E300: