The Baojun E300 and E300 Plus are one the best-selling plug-in cars in China right now, due in part to its entry-level version starting at under $10,000.

The top of the line version, with a 31.9 kWh battery and an NEDC range of 305 km (190 miles) was recently tested by Fully Charged's Elliot Richards.

According to the video, the "bizarre-looking" car is more feature-rich than expected considering its price. However, simple things are lacking like an adjustable steering wheel. The weak part is also the brakes.

In general, the Baojun E300 / E300 Plus fills the gap between the ultra-cheap Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV and a "standard" small car.

Both models comes from the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture.

