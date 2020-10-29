Let's see how good the Baojun E300 really is.

The Baojun E300 and E300 Plus are one the best-selling plug-in cars in China right now, due in part to its entry-level version starting at under $10,000.

The top of the line version, with a 31.9 kWh battery and an NEDC range of 305 km (190 miles) was recently tested by Fully Charged's Elliot Richards.

According to the video, the "bizarre-looking" car is more feature-rich than expected considering its price. However, simple things are lacking like an adjustable steering wheel. The weak part is also the brakes.

In general, the Baojun E300 / E300 Plus fills the gap between the ultra-cheap Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV and a "standard" small car.

Both models comes from the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture.

Gallery: Baojun E300 and E300 PLUS

  • Baojun E300 (two or three seats)
    up to 260 km (162 miles) of NEDC range
    top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph)
    rear-wheel drive
    40 kW and 150 Nm electric motor
    DC fast charging in about one hour
    2,625 mm long, 1,647 mm wide and 1,588 mm high, and has a 1,750-mm wheelbase
  • E300 PLUS (four seats)
    up to 305 km (190 miles) of NEDC range
    31.9 kWh battery pack
    top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph)
    rear-wheel drive
    40 kW and 150 Nm electric motor
    DC fast charging in about one hour
    2,894 mm long, 1,655 mm wide and 1,595 mm high, and has a 2,020-mm wheelbase