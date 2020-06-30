Baojun, the Chinese brand launched in 2010 by SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors), started sales of new all-electric microcars, the E300 and E300 Plus.

Those tiny EVs (E300 is 2- or 3-seater, while E300 Plus is a four seater) are available in a total of six versions and in five body colors, from RMB 64,800 ($9,154) to RMB 84,800 ($11,980), and really may be a great solution for crowded megacities in China.

Both models are equipped with 40 kW and 150 Nm electric motor, which is enough for a top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph). Interestingly, there is a DC fast charging option (in one hour).

The slightly smaller E300 has a range of up to 260 km (162 miles) NEDC, while the E300 Plus can go up to 305 km (190 miles).

Baojun E300 and E300 PLUS

The E300-series is also well equipped as per microcar standards, including McPherson independent suspension and double-wishbone independent suspension design, a touchscreen multifunction steering wheel, aluminum wheels, connectivity system, real-time road navigation, voice interaction system, as well as ESC, the ABS with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), hydraulic brake assist (HBA), and dual front airbags.

Baojun E300 and E300 PLUS Baojun E300 and E300 PLUS

Baojun E300 and E300 PLUS

Baojun E300 (two or three seats)

up to 260 km (162 miles) of NEDC range

top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph)

rear-wheel drive

40 kW and 150 Nm electric motor

DC fast charging in about one hour

2,625 mm long, 1,647 mm wide and 1,588 mm high, and has a 1,750-mm wheelbase

E300 PLUS (four seats)

up to 305 km (190 miles) of NEDC range

top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph)

rear-wheel drive

40 kW and 150 Nm electric motor

DC fast charging in about one hour

2,894 mm long, 1,655 mm wide and 1,595 mm high, and has a 2,020-mm wheelbase

