Customers interested in a really small EVs in China can now go with Baojun E300-series.
Baojun, the Chinese brand launched in 2010 by SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors), started sales of new all-electric microcars, the E300 and E300 Plus.
Those tiny EVs (E300 is 2- or 3-seater, while E300 Plus is a four seater) are available in a total of six versions and in five body colors, from RMB 64,800 ($9,154) to RMB 84,800 ($11,980), and really may be a great solution for crowded megacities in China.
Both models are equipped with 40 kW and 150 Nm electric motor, which is enough for a top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph). Interestingly, there is a DC fast charging option (in one hour).
The slightly smaller E300 has a range of up to 260 km (162 miles) NEDC, while the E300 Plus can go up to 305 km (190 miles).
The E300-series is also well equipped as per microcar standards, including McPherson independent suspension and double-wishbone independent suspension design, a touchscreen multifunction steering wheel, aluminum wheels, connectivity system, real-time road navigation, voice interaction system, as well as ESC, the ABS with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), hydraulic brake assist (HBA), and dual front airbags.
- Baojun E300 (two or three seats)
up to 260 km (162 miles) of NEDC range
top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph)
rear-wheel drive
40 kW and 150 Nm electric motor
DC fast charging in about one hour
2,625 mm long, 1,647 mm wide and 1,588 mm high, and has a 1,750-mm wheelbase
- E300 PLUS (four seats)
up to 305 km (190 miles) of NEDC range
top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph)
rear-wheel drive
40 kW and 150 Nm electric motor
DC fast charging in about one hour
2,894 mm long, 1,655 mm wide and 1,595 mm high, and has a 2,020-mm wheelbase
SHANGHAI – Baojun yesterday launched the E300 and E300 Plus electric vehicles, which have a range of 305 kilometers. Six variants are priced between RMB 64,800 and RMB 84,800.
The E300 family has a synchronous fixed ratio gearbox and rear-engine layout, generating 40 kW of maximum power and 150 Nm of maximum torque. It has a top speed of 100 kilometers per hour and supports DC fast charging, which enables it to be fully charged in one hour.
The E300 is 2,625 millimeters long, 1,647 millimeters wide and 1,588 millimeters high, and has a 1,750-millimeter wheelbase. It is available with a choice of two or three seats. The larger E300 Plus is 2,894 millimeters long, 1,655 millimeters wide and 1,595 millimeters high, and has a 2,020-millimeter wheelbase. It comes with four seats. Both have a McPherson independent suspension and double wishbone independent suspension design, for a comfortable ride.
They inherit Baojun’s new interstellar geometry design language. Their futuristic-looking two-tone avant-garde split body styling is instantly recognizable and will appeal to younger consumers. Five body colors – Starry White, Starry Sky Powder, Starship Gray, Interstellar Blue and Star Flame Red – are available.
All E300 models have height-adjustable and time-delayed shutdown functional headlights, concealed door handles, sparkling aluminum wheels, a touchscreen multifunction steering wheel and an interior incorporating eco-friendly materials. The driver and passenger seats are four-way adjustable, creating flexible seating space.
The nameplate is also available with Baojun’s intelligent connectivity system. The artificial intelligence voice interaction system, real-time road navigation, voice-control WeChat function and mobile app make driving more convenient and enjoyable.
Safety has been enhanced with the adoption of electronic stability control (ESC), the anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), hydraulic brake assist (HBA), and dual front air bags. More than 80% of the body consists of high-strength steel. The battery pack is also wrapped in super-strong steel and equipped with an active power-off system for extra protection in the event of a collision.
Baojun is offering a special package to E300 and E300 Plus buyers. It includes a low down payment, 24 periods of zero interest and a replacement subsidy of RMB 3,500.