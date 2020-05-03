General Motors announced that it is on track to exceed its plan of introducing 10 new energy vehicles (NEVs) on the Chinese market between 2016 and 2020.

The company offers three brands (Cadillac, Chevrolet and Buick) through the SAIC-GM joint venture (50/50 with SAIC), and two brands (Baojun and Wuling) through the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors).

Cadillac and Buick were already offering some plug-ins (the latest was the Buick Velite 6/Velite 6 Plus), while Chevrolet launched in February 2020 the Chevrolet Menlo EV (see more info here).

The Chinese brand Baojun was already known for its all-electric E100 and E200 models, often sold in thousands per month. Most recently, the company introduced the E300 and E300 PLUS models. Wuling, on the other hand, is barely starting its adventure with all-electric vehicles - the first two are Hong Guang MINI EV and the Rong Guang electric van, shown in March 2020.

Let's check the new Baojun and Wuling models, although we warn you in advance that those are not full-size cars.

Baojun E300 and E300 PLUS

Baojun E300 (two or three seats) with up to 260 km (162 miles) of NEDC range

E300 PLUS (four seats) with up to 305 km (190 miles) of NEDC range

"The E300 will be available with a choice of two or three seats, while the E300 PLUS will come with four seats, to meet the diverse demands of the market. All models will feature Baojun’s intelligent connectivity system. The E300 will have a range of 260 kilometers and the E300 PLUS will have a range of 305 kilometers. Further details will be shared closer to the launch of the E300 and E300 PLUS in China later this year."

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV

The first all-electric Wuling is Hong Guang MINI EV, a tiny two... no, it's actually a four-seater! It's inspired by the popular Japanese kei cars.

There are two battery options (9.2 kWh and 13.8 kWh), so we assume the NEDC range might be 150-200 km if not more. The electric motor is 20 kW.

"The Wuling electric vehicle’s styling is characterized by straight lines and square elements. The two-door sedan with four seats will become a convenient tool for daily urban commuting. Its compact size and short wheelbase will give it a natural advantage for parking and turning in crowded cities." "The stylish and functional cabin of the upcoming model complements its lean and pragmatic exterior. Inspired by the popular kei car in Japan, the Wuling electric vehicle has a surprisingly roomy interior with four seats. The bench-style rear seat can be folded flat to create more than 0.74 cubic meter of cargo space. This is enough room to easily accommodate two 26-inch suitcases or a baby stroller. It also comes with 12 storage compartments, including cup holders. The square-shaped electric vehicle has a length of 2,917 millimeters, width of 1,493 millimeters and height of 1,621 millimeters. Its compact size will make it convenient for urban commuters."

Wuling - Rong Guang electric van

The Rong Guang electric van was introduced in April. It has a range of 300 km (186 miles) NEDC and a DC fast charging option. At least this is what GM shared in its brief description.

"The minivan has a range of 300 kilometers on a single charge and supports DC fast charging. It has been put through more than 100,000 kilometers of high-intensity road testing. The battery has undergone fire, water, collision, vibration and other testing to ensure it will offer a high level of safety. The Rong Guang electric vehicle has the same dimensions as the model powered by a standard internal combustion engine. It also has the same extensive cargo space of 5.1 cubic meters. Commercial and passenger versions will be available to address the needs of different users."

