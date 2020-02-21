Menlo EV is a first all-electric Chevrolet on the market in China.
Chevrolet officially introduces its first all-electric model on the Chinese market (initially in Beijing). The "sporty-looking sedan" is known as the Chevrolet Menlo EV and it was first shown a few months ago.
"Inspired by the Chevrolet FNR-X all-purpose sports concept vehicle, which exemplified the brand’s passion for innovation and ingenuity, the Chevrolet Menlo has lean muscularity with a fashionable blend of crossover and sporty coupe styling."
Chevrolet Menlo Electric Vehicle Launched in China
2020-02-20
SHANGHAI – The Chevrolet Menlo sporty-looking sedan, the brand’s first fully electric vehicle in China, was launched today. Initially being offered in Beijing, the Chevrolet Menlo is available in four variants priced from RMB 159,900 to RMB 179,900 after national subsidies for new energy vehicles.
“Along with being a new energy vehicle, the Chevrolet Menlo inherits Chevrolet’s sporty DNA that dates back to its founding by race car drivers,” said Scott Lawson, general director of Chevrolet for SAIC-GM. “It will meet the performance and styling demands of our customers and at the same time provide the efficiency that new energy vehicle owners expect.”
Dynamic Design and Roomy Interior
Inspired by the Chevrolet FNR-X all-purpose sports concept vehicle, which exemplified the brand’s passion for innovation and ingenuity, the Chevrolet Menlo has lean muscularity with a fashionable blend of crossover and sporty coupe styling.
Its distinguished sharp split LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and LED taillights enhance the styling as well as safety. The “floating” roofline is complemented by 17-inch two-color five-spoke sport wheels.
Its interior has a stylish multi-layer center console. A 10.1-inch ultra-thin suspension type center control LCD touchscreen, 8-inch full-color TFT LCD instrument panel and multifunctional dual-width steering wheel offer a sense of science and technology while inspiring driving passion.
The Chevrolet Menlo comes with 28 storage spaces and up to 1,077 liters of cargo space. Its 1.147-square-meter panoramic skylight contributes to the feeling of spaciousness. Laminated glass provides sound insulation and heat insulation, while effectively blocking 96% of UV rays.
Efficient and Safe Electric Drive System
The Chevrolet Menlo incorporates GM’s class-leading battery technology and a new-generation highly efficient pure electric drive system that ensures a smooth, quiet and natural driving experience. It generates 110 kW of maximum power and 350 Nm of maximum torque, with electricity consumption of 13.1 kWh/100 km.
The vehicle has a constant-speed range of up to 410 km under New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) conditions on a single charge. Its battery can be fully charged to 80% of capacity within 40 minutes using a direct current (DC) fast charger.
The Chevrolet Menlo has three driving modes and three energy recovery modes. The economical, normal and sporty driving modes support base acceleration, standard acceleration and enhanced acceleration depending on users’ preferences. The energy recovery modes of light free recovery, medium efficient recovery and strong energy recovery likewise support personal preferences for a balance between driving performance and energy consumption.
In addition, the Chevrolet Menlo received certification for meeting Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) D - the highest integrity requirement for vehicles.
Advanced Connectivity and Safety
The Chevrolet Menlo features the new-generation MyLink+ infotainment system with OnStar. It not only supports over-the-air (OTA) updates, Apple CarPlay and Baidu CarLife, but also offers functions such as virtual car key, remote control and intelligent voice recognition.
Safety is a priority in the Chevrolet Menlo. Its advanced technologies include Bosch's 9.3 Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Forward Collision Alert (FCA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Side Blind Zone Alert (SBZA), Automatic Parking Assist (APA), Following Distance Indicator (FDI) and the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
Customers are entitled to 100G of free OnStar 4G LTE data service every year and a quality assurance warranty of eight years or 160,000 km for the battery, motor and electric control systems. The warranty remains effective if the vehicle’s ownership changes, ensuring high residual value.