Chevrolet officially introduces its first all-electric model on the Chinese market (initially in Beijing). The "sporty-looking sedan" is known as the Chevrolet Menlo EV and it was first shown a few months ago.

"Inspired by the Chevrolet FNR-X all-purpose sports concept vehicle, which exemplified the brand’s passion for innovation and ingenuity, the Chevrolet Menlo has lean muscularity with a fashionable blend of crossover and sporty coupe styling."

The price, after national subsidies, starts from RMB 159,900 ($22,740) to RMB 179,900 ($25,580), which might be tempting for many customers.

According to GM, the range is about 410 km (255 miles) NEDC, which might be some 300 km (186 miles), more realistically.

Chevrolet equipped the Menlo EV with LED lights (headlights, daytime running lights and taillights), 17-inch two-color five-spoke sport wheels and a 10.1-inch ultra-thin center LCD touchscreen, supplemented by the 8-inch full-color TFT LCD instrument panel.

There are 28 storage spaces inside and up to 1,077 liters of cargo space, as well as a panoramic roof.

Our attention was caught also by the over-the-air (OTA) update feature for the new-generation MyLink+ infotainment system.

Chevrolet Menlo EV

Chevrolet Menlo EV specs:

410 km (255 miles) of NEDC range

energy consumption of 13.1 kWh/100 km NEDC

electric motor peak output of 110 kW and 350 Nm of torque

DC fast charging 0-80% in 40 minutes

